A grand jury recently indicted an Amherst County woman on charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in connection with a February 2022 incident.

The grand jury on Aug. 8 also indicted Antoinette Schake, 52, on a count of use of firearm in connection with a felony. At a hearing in Amherst Circuit Court on Aug. 16, Judge Jeff Bennett granted a $5,000 secured bond for Schake while awaiting trial under several conditions.

Matthew Pack, Schake’s attorney, said the charges stem from a mental health-related issue Schake, of Gladstone, was having. Her husband testified she has no previous criminal history, there are no firearms in the residence and he will help her with her medication.

Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver said on Feb. 8, 2022, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a possible suicide situation involving a Gladstone woman with a gun threatening to harm herself. Officers attempted to make contact and upon arriving on scene Schake fired shots in their direction, Carver said.

An officer fired at Schake in self defense and struck her in the shoulder, Carver said. Schake made the statement, “I just want it to end” and attempted a “death by cop” situation, Carver said.

According to her statements she wanted to be shot fatally, he said. Carver did not argue against releasing her on bond and said the commonwealth doesn’t want her medication treatment to be interrupted.

Pack said incident was out of character for Schake, a military veteran, and was result of a severe mental breakdown due to her being off her medication.

“By all accounts she’s a model citizen when she’s on her medication,” Pack said.

Bennett said he isn’t concerned with Schake being a flight risk and she must not leave the state while awaiting a trial date. His main concern is she continues mental health treatment, including counseling, and takes all properly prescribed medication.

A trial date is expected to be scheduled Oct. 10, court records show.