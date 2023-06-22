Fairy tales do come true in Amherst County.

From now through July 9, that’s the mission of Brian Clowdus and his theater production of "Into the Woods," which is being held on the grounds of the Edloe Glades Estate in Amherst. The sprawling staircase of the historic Amherst home and scenic country views of the property immediately struck inspiration in bringing the Brian Clowdus Experiences’ production to the site, Clowdus said.

“It just felt like a true fairy tale,” Clowdus, director and producer, said of the first time he walked onto the property. “I feel like I stepped into the woods. It felt like the perfect location to have it come to life.”

The musical production made its debut in Amherst County on June 22.

Clowdus’ theater production company, which has held multiple shows in Nelson County in the past few years, are fully immersive performances with actors and the audience in outdoor settings. The Edloe property is an “epic” spot to engage with spectators from Amherst and the Lynchburg region, he said.

“This is fully immersive entertainment,” Clowdus said. “They are interacting with actors at every part in the journey.”

Attendees get access to the interior of the mansion and all its “jaw-dropping, gorgeous” beauty, horses and other animals that are part of the backdrop and champagne also is available to those who want it.

“The show is happening all around you,” Clowdus said of the experience. “We really try to create things that are for everyone. It’s over the top and opulent. It’s very communal. It should feel like no frills. The secret sauce for us is we do things you can’t do inside. We use horses, cows and it feels like the show has exploded in life.”

As Clowdus puts it, “’Into the Woods’ is supposed to be in the woods” and gives area residents the opportunity to witness a high-caliber, Broadway-style show under the stars in Amherst County.

“It’s going to be epic, it’s going to be fun, you’re going to see something you haven’t seen anywhere else,” Clowdus said.

Actors from New York with extensive theater experience are among the cast.

“You’ve got this amazing mix of national and local talent. It’s unlike anything you’re going to see in the area,” Clowdus said. “My mission is to bring world class entertainment in small communities across the country.”

He said he is discovering much beauty and excitement in Amherst and looks forward to bringing future shows to the area. Brian Clowdus Experiences has put on shows that include "The Sound of Music" at Wintergreen, "Oklahoma!," "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" and "Charlotte’s Web" at Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland and "The Christmas Carol Experience" at Lovingston Winery.

Clowdus said those who attend "Into the Woods" will enjoy characters such as Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel, as well as the humor.

“It has that family vibe — it kind of hits every demographic,” he said. “We really want to make this hopefully the first of many events in Amherst. We want to see as many Amherst residents as we can to see the magic that’s being created in their backyard.”

Carbon Catering and Ankida Ridge Winery are two Amherst County businesses partnering with Brian Clowdus Experiences for food and drinks.

Sabrina Kennon, president of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is excited to work with Clowdus and the theater company and to see Edloe Glades transformed into a magical wonderland worthy of all fairy tales.

“Bringing a show of this caliber to Amherst is a treat for us all and Brian has been collaborating with our local businesses in preparation for the show,” Kennon said. “In particular, they've partnered with Ankida Ridge Vineyards as well as offering discounted tickets for all Amherst County Chamber of Commerce members.”

Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at Edloe Glades Estate, 841 Earley Farm Road. General tickets start at $44; VIP tickets $99. For more information, visit https://brianclowdus.com/performances/into-the-woods.