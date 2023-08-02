A new musical drama, ‘Nightcaps,’ will have premier performances at Second Stage Amherst at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

Lyricist Brooke Vandervelde, of Amherst, and Richmond composer Richard Rose created the work with sets by John Vandervelde and lighting by Kylee Jump. Stage direction is by Lynchburg director Melora Kordos assisted by Gretchen Casler Cline with music direction by Chester’s David Hill. The cast is made up entirely of Virginia actors and singers of various ages.

“Nightcaps” is set at a small college in the Piedmont in 2018 with flashbacks to 1910 and 1941. Five friends, doing research in the college archives, discover that the truth about the past can be hard to find and even harder to face.

Librettist Brooke Vandervelde said in a news release: “‘Nightcaps’ is meant to be both entertaining and challenging. The dialogue is fast-paced, Richard’s music is absolutely brilliant, and it’s been gratifying to see our workshop audiences connect with the characters from past and present. A primary theme in ‘Nightcaps’ is the knowledge gap in our historical memory, where the official record is sadly lacking in significant information that is often preserved in families. As a culture we are recognizing this gap and talking about it, and my hope is that ‘Nightcaps’ can spark more of those conversations.”

Vandervelde met Rose when they both sang in the choir at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Richmond. They became friends, formed an informal jazz trio and she found inspiration in his one man-show ‘Fisher of the James.’

“I wanted to do a work like Richard’s, taking research about history and using it to inform a creative consideration of social issues,” Brooke Vandervelde said.

In 2019, she retired from teaching in Richmond and moved back to Amherst County with her husband John, who for many years taught shop in Amherst County Public Schools while building ocean-going sailboats in his backyard on Main Street.

To keep the premiere performance a local affair in Amherst, John took on the job of set design, and the Vanderveldes approached Second Stage Amherst as a local venue and community presenter and Amherst Glebe Arts Response as a presenter of creative works about local history with a history of tackling difficult subject matter. These two organizations have co-presented the “Nightcaps” workshops and will co-present the August world premiere.

Brooke Vandervelde said she is “thrilled with the production team, the truly phenomenal cast we’ve assembled, and the help we’ve gotten from members of the theater community, including the Kershners, Bill, Philip and Geoff; Jim Ackley, Michelle Velastegui, Josh Harris, and Christa Flint.”

“I love the community-focused mission of Second Stage, and the performance space there is the perfect place for launching ‘Nightcaps,’” she said.

Director Melora Kordos brings enthusiasm, along with a wealth of expertise, to directing this new piece.

“I’ve always loved working on new shows because there is a need to bring them to life, as opposed to working on older shows that have been done many times before,” Kordos said in the release. “‘Nightcaps’ is especially relevant now, bringing voice to this generation as they are trying to make sense of cruelties and inequalities of the past. It’s lovely to have a piece that grapples with these complex moments in life, and the different ways that people grapple and deal with them. There is no easy answer or one right solution.

Working with Brooke on this project has been absolutely lovely, and the process is invigorating. The music is fresh and challenging, rewarding in the same way the story line and the characters are presented to us, and I think it is going to resonate with a lot of younger audiences.”

Monroe resident Morgan Fletcher plays the role of June, a Black college graduate who is working in the college dining-hall kitchen when we first meet her in 1941. The character later becomes the respected matriarch of a local family.

Fletcher in the release describes ‘Nightcaps’ as “ambitious and important, having such massively different reasons for making a critical contribution to musical performance in our area.”

“It’s about our collective humanity — about honor, what it means to be honorable, to embody being honorable,” Fletcher said. “Among the other major themes are bodily autonomy, race, and class. In playing June, I feel that it is honorable to carry the weight of many black women’s untold stories and private tragedies, but I also feel the pulse of strength that allows black women to achieve.”

Tickets can be purchased through Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St. in Amherst: $12 in advance and $15 at the venue door at show time.