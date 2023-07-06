Amherst County Public Schools recently announced Lelia Saunders is the new principal of Elon Elementary School effective July 1.

Saunders served as assistant principal at Elon Elementary for the past three years. She also has taught in special education at Amherst County High School.

"She will have the opportunity to continue providing effective leadership to all of the Eagle team as principal," a post on the ACPS Facebook page said.

Saunders succeeds Kim Scott, who has been principal at Elon Elementary for more than a decade and previously was assistant principal at Madison Heights Elementary School and Amelon Elementary School.

Lori Young also has been announced as new assistant principal at Elon Elementary. Young has served as an elementary teacher and mentor for many years at Central Elementary School and Pleasant View Elementary School.

She most recently held positions of dean of students at Monelison Middle School and the division's lead mentor for the south end of the county.

"She will be a complimentary fit with Mrs. Saunders and provide great leadership to the Elon school community," the division's Facebook page said.

In other appointments to start the 2023-24 fiscal year for ACPS, the division recently announced Michelle Angle is new assistant principal at Madison Heights Elementary School. Angle has served as assistant principal at Amelon Elementary before leaving for North Carolina and returning to Amherst to teach fourth grade at Central Elementary School.

Angela Pinn, who has served as assistant principal at Madison Heights Elementary, is the new assistant principal at Central Elementary School. She served as a special education teacher, lead teacher, and intervention and support team chair prior to moving into administration.

- Justin Faulconer