The Executive Inn motel in Madison Heights has been purchased and will be demolished as a nearby residential development moves forward, according to Amherst County officials.

Amherst County Board of Supervisors member David Pugh said during the board’s Aug. 1 meeting the motel on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights will be torn down in coming weeks. The site is near the entrance for the Madison Heights Town Center, a major development that the board has provided zoning approval for.

The development on more than 150 acres just south of Temple Baptist Church and in close proximity to the Seminole Plaza shopping center proposes to bring hundreds of home to Madison Heights, including a mix of apartments and single-family residences.

Developer Sam Patel showed an updated master plan drawing of the Madison Heights Town Center during the Amherst County Planning Commission’s May 18 meeting, saying a second park is planned and some age-restricted housing also was added since county officials approved rezoning and a special exception permit in 2022.

Patel said the added park will have seating features to attract hundreds of people for activities and a venue for concerts in Madison Heights, and his hope is it becomes the heart of the development. Shops and businesses planned for the neighborhood also will attract families and individuals, he has said.

The project is a first of its kind in the county for the Mixed Use/Traditional Neighborhood Development district, which according to county zoning serves to “facilitate development of projects that feature a mix of land uses and building types closely linked by a network of streets, sidewalks, formal and informal open spaces, and trails.”

The demolition would be the second in roughly a mile stretch on U.S. 29 Business in recent months. A former Biscuitville site close to the Lakeview Drive intersection recently was demolished to make way for a new Dunkin Donuts; Biscuitville opened a new facility in January 2020.

Another building slated for demolition in that stretch is the former Long John Silver's near the Seminole Drive intersection. The site is slated to soon become a Cookout restaurant, according to county officials.

Also during the board’s Aug. 1 meeting, Director of Community Development Tyler Creasy gave a presentation to the board on limited brewery and distillery uses, and what is permitted in county zoning. Limited breweries have to be on a farm or agricultural land and produce no more than 15,000 barrels of beer per calendar year, according to Creasy’s report.

Board of Supervisors’ Chair Tom Martin said he asked for the presentation because of a large land clearing on Roses Mill Road in the Piney River area and rumors of a planned brewery that, according to Martin, has a lot of citizens concerned, including himself.

Creasy did not name the brewery because he said as of Aug. 1, an application has not been officially received in the department of community development.

He said limited breweries are permitted by right in the Agricultural Residential district and through special exception permit in the Village District. All commercial facilities that include off-street parking are required to go through a major site plan approval, which includes input from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia Health Department and county planning and zoning, among a few other agencies, Creasy said.

All developments that disturb more than 10,000 square feet must submit an erosion and sediment plan to the county, he said. For building permits, structures such as a tasting room and other portions of this type of development are exempt for building code, according to Creasy. However, if they were to have a restaurant or serve any type of food, all requirements of VDH and the 2018 statewide building code would be deemed enforceable, he said.

Creasy said a minor plan was presented for a potential brewery, which county staff rejected because it did not meet minimum requirements of a major site plan.

“So at this time nothing has been submitted for that development,” Creasy told the board on Aug. 1. “However, since staff has already deemed this as a major site plan and we already know through inspections that the grade work is over 10,000 square feet they will have to provision an erosion and sediment to the county for approval.”

A brewery on Roses Mill Road would be allowed currently by right, which means it would not be subject to a public hearing by the board of supervisors and public hearing, a setting that gives neighbors and residents an opportunity to voice their concerns.

Martin said he has concerns with a brewery on Roses Mill Road and he feels the road cannot handle traffic such an operation would generate. He asked county staff and County Attorney Mark Popovich to look at breweries as a use and recommend whether the board should require special exception permits in certain areas, which would open up the public hearing process.

“I would say that yea, we probably should,” Pugh said. “You’ve got to consider the location where some of these places are located.”

“I agree wholeheartedly,” Martin said. “I’m asking for recommendations on ordinance changes. That’s where I’m at.”

The county has no breweries currently operating outside the town of Amherst where two, Loose Shoe Brewing Co. and Camp Trapezium, are permitted under town zoning, Creasy said.

In other news:

Supervisors authorized a public hearing for 7 p.m. Aug. 15 on an amendment to the county zoning ordinance for applicants to withdraw requests for rezoning and/or special exception permits. Creasy said the proposed zoning amendment means if an applicant’s public hearing has been advertised for a board of supervisors meeting, then it would have to be heard or withdrawn entirely and it could not be sent back to the planning commission for revisions. Martin said he requested to zoning amendment because a company, Energix, pulled its zoning petition for a proposed 50-megawatt solar facility in the Piney River that had much community hearing “at the very last minute” before a public hearing scheduled to go before the board on May 16. “And I just don’t think that’s a really good precedent to be setting for our citizens,” he said.

The board voted to appoint District 5 Supervisor Drew Wade as the board’s vice chair for the remainder of the year following the resignation of Jimmy Ayers, who served in the role. Ayers, the former District 3 Supervisor who served since January 2016, stepped down from the seat July 17 to focus on his campaign for sheriff in the Nov. 7 election. The District 3 seat will be on the ballot Nov. 7: former county supervisor Chris Adams has qualified as a candidate running unopposed.