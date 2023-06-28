The president of the Amherst County branch of the NAACP told the county board of supervisors June 20 the organization holds steady in its request for the board to address a Confederate monument on county property.

Gloria Witt, of Madison Heights, who heads the local NAACP, was among six speakers to address the statue that’s been at the Amherst courthouse since 1922 during the board’s June 20 public comments session. The local NAACP in May sent a letter to the county calling the monument an “anomaly” and favored the noble cause language in the plaque being removed. Roughly a dozen residents spoke before the board at a June 6 meeting in fierce support of the monument and said it should stay as is.

The board held a closed session at the end of the meeting for consultation with the county attorney on the monument. Supervisors did not take any action afterward and members have yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Speaking to the board shortly before that closed discussion, Witt told members they are charged with the responsibility of tending to the well-being of all county citizens.

In 1860, the overall population was 13,742 and 6,278 were enslaved, which was 45%, according to figures Witt cited in her remarks.

“The NAACP asked this board to address the monument because we feel it’s a throwback to the era when institutionalized racism was a painful reality,” Witt said. “Clearly, the noble cause on the plaque is not shared by all county residents and is offensive to me.”

Scott Peyton, of Amherst, also addressed the board at the same meeting with a differing viewpoint. Peyton said a family member referred to the Civil War as “the war of Northern aggression” and he addressed the emotions it stirs in those opposed to the monument.

“I’ve heard and I respect that there are those, possibly some here tonight, who are offended by the language that refers to the South’s noble cause,” Peyton said, adding he suspects the grievance is their belief the noble cause refers to the institution of slavery. “I challenge that as a misinterpretation with the reality being that the cause for which the Confederate soldier took up arms was to protect their homes and families that were being devastated by the invasion of an army from the North.”

Peyton said many of the Civil War battles were fought on Virginia soil and his remarks are not to minimize the issue of slavery as a compelling and contributing factor in the war.

“The men in the South so bravely fought and died,” Peyton said. “This monument is intended to honor their sacrifice.”

Peyton said on a recent trip to Maine many small towns he visited memorialized Union soldiers and to the best of his knowledge no one is clamoring to remove those statues.

“The challenge before you is to devise a resolution for the controversy of people from differing opinions and sentiments,” Peyton told the board. “If you feel compelled to do anything, there is a fair and reasonable path forward. There is a benefit to add to and not subtract from. Add a broader context to our public space that reflects the differing perspectives about this challenging period of time in our nation’s history. But don’t take anything away. This is an opportunity for expanded learning and understanding within our community. I say tell it all.”

Witt said the “larger and more critical truth” in slavery was the cornerstone on which the Confederacy was built.

“We advocate for teaching a more complete history in our schools and public spaces,” Witt said. “The good, the bad, the ugly, especially African-American history in its fullness, is not taught. And what is taught is under attack.”

Witt added the NAACP is a non-partisan organization and rejects the “left-wing agenda label any speaker uses to gaslight this issue.”

“Any future references to the NAACP as extreme or partisan organization are to be ignored,” Witt said. “Yes, we are woke — woke to the inequities in housing, employment, criminal justice, education, banking and health care that exists in today’s America.”

Amherst resident Michael Esposito said the monument was built with private funds just more than a century ago during a time when the South had finally recovered from the Civil War; and following the victory of World War I, there was a push to honor local Confederate soldiers who were dying off.

“History is an interpretive discipline. We look through the dusty lens of the present to try and make some sense of the past,” Esposito said. “The only way we can do that is to ground that interpretation with the artifacts that were from previous generations. The monument that stands at the courthouse is an example of one of these artifacts.”

The courthouse was a fitting spot for the monument because it was the gathering place they were “mustered” into military service.

Esposito said if artifacts from past eras aren’t left behind, the interpretation of history in future generations will be flawed, a first step in history being lost.

“In order to prevent that from happening in Amherst County, we should leave the monument alone,” Esposito said. “We shouldn’t alter it or deface it any way in the name of political correctness because that view of political correctness is going to change over time. We shouldn’t move it in order to placate one group of citizens because we’re just going to antagonize another. If we create this culture of division, all we’re going to do is perpetuate conflict and I don’t think that contributes to the future of the county.”

Mark Magruder, of Amherst, said he feels the monument should be removed because, in his view, “it does not serve us today or in the future.”

“The Confederate monument at the Amherst County courthouse shows the dominance of one people and culture over another,” he said.

His wife, Ella Magruder, said her great grandfather walked home barefoot from Appomattox after serving in the Civil War to a devastated world. His younger brother had been killed in the war and she grew up with so many stories about the South’s role.

“They were beloved, they were good men,” Ella Magruder said, adding of her grandfather: “He was beloved but he did fight for a cause that I believe is abhorrent. I believe that monument should be taken down and replaced.”

Melodie Fletcher, a Madison Heights resident who also is part of the NAACP, said the organization is not in the business of removing monuments to make money. The organization raises money to address voter suppression and other discriminatory actions affecting marginalized groups, as well as educational initiatives, he said.

“The NAACP seeks to collaborate and cooperate, not to dictate,” Fletcher told the board. “As the conversations continue our local chapter shares with your objective of making Amherst County a perfect slice of Virginia.”