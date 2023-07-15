The company proposing a major solar operation in the Piney River area of Amherst County has revised its application to use less of the property fronting Virginia 151 near the Nelson County border.

Energix Renewables, which pulled its application in May to revise the layout, is proposing the 50-megawatt project. If approved the solar operation would be the largest of its kind to date in Amherst County.

The previous application was on two parcels totaling more than 400 acres. Piney River Solar Development Manager Shawn Hershberger said the application has been reduced by more than 100 acres.

“We were able to alter the layout on the panels,” Hershberger said in an interview. “It allows us to create a more concentrated layout and minimize the number of acres we use to generate the same level of power. We were able to consolidate it onto one lot instead of two.”

The county requires a 150-foot setback from the highway and most areas exceed that fairly significantly, according to Hershberger.

The Amherst County Planning Commission voted in March to recommend to the county board of supervisors denial of the company’s initial application, largely based on concerns about potential effects on scenic views.

Commission members also echoed concerns some residents raised on the site’s history as a tailing storage area in connection with the former U.S. Titanium mining operation. Energix pulled the application on May 16 a few hours before a public hearing was scheduled before the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

Hershberger told the board that night the application would be modified to better reflects neighbors’ wishes and reach a “win-win scenario for everyone.” Since much discussion from the commission’s March public hearing centered on how the site interacts with the nearby Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail, Hershberger said the company wants to hold a community interaction event there at some point in the future.

“When you’re on the trail, the way the topography of the site naturally shields it,” Hershberger said. “We want to take some time to show people firsthand how uniquely situated the site is, to be able to be developed but to still be invisible.”

He said community engagement is important as the company seeks to undergo another public hearing before the Amherst County Planning Commission in the near future. Energix believes in interacting with the public and fielding their questions and concerns, according to Hershberger.

Energix strongly feels the revised site plan fits the property better and has been reworked in the community’s best interests, Hershberger said.

The site formerly was used for tailing ponds associated with the titanium plant in Nelson County and renewable energy projects are among the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s best reuse practices for brownfield sites such as this one, he said.

“It’s a neutral kind of passive land use that essentially will clean the site and this will be held for the life of the project,” Hershberger said.

The way the site interacts with the surrounding area is beneficial for development because it’s nearly impossible to see the panels, according to Hershberger.

“The existing vegetation, the topography, plus the planned vegetation that will be going in, it shields the project completely from a scenic byway perspective,” he said.

The Piney River solar operation will not generate pollution, noise or traffic when completed and its energy produced will be enough to serve roughly 7,760 homes, according to the project’s website.

“This project allows Amherst County to preserve the land, while at the same time producing clean, affordable energy,” the website states.

The project at 2508 Patrick Henry Highway will generate about $8 million in revenue over the next 40 years, will create about 200 jobs during the construction phase and will place no strain on county-funded services such as utilities, roads or schools, according to the website.

Visit pineyriversolarproject.com for more information.