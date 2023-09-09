Barefoot and beaming with joy, Sara Lu Christian stood next to the newly unveiled sign at Riveredge Park that was dedicated Sept. 5 in her honor.

She was ready to walk on the Sara Lu Christian Trail with friends, family and reminisce with co-workers on a picture perfect, sunny summer evening.

The retired Amherst County recreation and parks director served in the role from June 1988 through January 2021. A crowd gathered at the start of the trail with the river flowing nearby, memories of Christian’s positive effects on the county equally gushing during the event.

Tom Martin, of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, said he has known Christian for about 33 years and described her as welcoming and caring. He said he was honored to have a part in naming the trail after her.

“You have done so much for individuals … for this community,” Martin said to Christian. “Thank you for what you have done for this community and continue to do. We definitely appreciate you.”

In her 33 years with the county, Christian brought “enthusiasm, passion and team spirit in providing outstanding knowledge and programs” for county residents, according to a county-issued handout distributed during the dedication.

Christian was instrumental in the planning, development and construction of Riveredge Park, which opened a decade ago. The county also named a litany of other accomplishments and efforts Christian led across the spectrum of parks, recreational, entertainment and local history.

She recalled moving to the county in 1988 and realized the wealth and value it had in its natural beauty, including access to the James River, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Appalachian Trail and a host of other trails.

“It’s becoming more and more known for its wealth of outdoor programs, its outdoor beauty,” Christian said.

She said a master plan effort also will further enhance the many recreational opportunities.

“I truly am humbled and honored and I’m so delighted,” Christian said of the trail being named in her honor, adding to the community: “I hope you use this trail frequently.”

Emily Harper, a retired Nelson County Parks and Recreation director, said she worked for Christian for 13 years as a recreational specialist and praised her leadership and support during that time.

“It developed me,” Harper said of the relationship.

Amherst County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said he had the honor and privilege of working with Christian for a decade and a half. He described her as one of the most beloved county employees he is aware of who made an incredible difference in her community.

Bryant said when he first began working for the county in 2006, the park property near the river was derelict with a building on site in ruins.

“There was a lot of crime in this area,” Bryant said. “I actually recall staff members in staff meetings trying to talk other county staff out of doing this park because they said ‘you shouldn’t do it, there’s too much crime in this part of the county, there’s too many bad things that go on and if we have a park it’s going to make it worse.’”

Bryant said Christian had the vision, foresight and fortitude to push through and make the park come to fruition. The site now has a popular boat ramp, a center for the James River Association, a playground and the trail network that continues to develop.

“This wouldn’t have happened without Sara Lu,” Bryant said. “The naysayers that said this shouldn’t happen, I’m glad they didn’t win.”

He said she gets much credit for transforming a source of blight into a county asset, one of the many examples of her contributions over the years.

“Sara Lu, thanks for all you have done for Amherst and its citizens,” Bryant told Christian. “You’ve made a great long and lasting impact.”