Chic is a gentle, friendly little girl who adapts well to new situations. As soon as she arrived at the shelter, she was ready to meet new people and became comfortable in her new home.

She is a glutton for love and will push her head up under your hand to ask you to rub it. And if you move your hand away, she might hook it gently with her paw, asking you to spend a little more time with her. If you’re looking for a young, playful, loving cat, you owe it to yourself to come to meet Chic.