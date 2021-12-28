Cat of the week: Doodle

Doodle is an amazing, black and white, domesticated shorthaired male kitten, born Aug. 11, 2021. He was bottle raised from the time he was two and a half weeks old. Doodle’s foster mom, who has raised many litters, tells us that he was from the easiest and most pleasant litter she has ever nurtured.
He was never fussy or demanding, loved his bottle and purred constantly. Doodle loves being held and cuddled, kissed and babied. He loves to play with the wand toys, the laser light and anything else that moves. He enjoys exploring new territory. Doodle is great with other pets!