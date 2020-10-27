 Skip to main content
Cat of the week: Ideal

Ideal is a female, a few months old. Holding Ideal is like holding a kitten wrapped in the softest of cashmere. She meows for attention and reaches out her paw to ask for snuggles. She has the most adorable bouncy way of playing with her siblings, too. Is she the ideal pet for you? Fill out an on-line adoption application and call the shelter for an appointment as kittens are going fast. Go online at https://www.nelsonspca.org/info/adoption.

