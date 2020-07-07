Cat of the week: Snickers

Snickers is a domesticated shorthaired brown tabby and a spayed female, about nine months old. Have you ever met a cat that just squeezes your heart? Snickers is that cat!She came to our shelter as a 7-month-old kitten herself with two kittens of her own. She was a good mom and recently weaned her kittens. Now spayed and is ready for a home of her own. Snickers seemed frightened at the shelter, so an Almost Home representative brought her home. She spent the first two days hiding under the dresser. On day 3, she came out and jumped up to sit for a read while purring and bumping against arms.
Snickers is timid of sudden movements, but she loves to be petted once she knows you are not going to hurt her.
