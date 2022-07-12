Cat of the week: Stormy

Stormy is a 14-year-old, gray and white female. She’s got health issues (heart and kidney disease). She is probably not your ideal cat. But hear me out…Stormy is wonderful! She’s friendly, loving, outgoing, affectionate, and small, so she doesn’t take up much space.

She’s also got a sense of humor and enjoys playing. She’s not shy and greets each visitor aloud when they arrive at the shelter. Let’s face it. We are all going to get old if we are lucky. Odds are good that we will have some manageable chronic health issues. We will all still deserve good homes!