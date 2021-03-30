Dog of the week: Blake

Blake’s coat is a painting in black and white with expressive touches of bronze. Upon first meetings, Blake shows a bit of timidity, but once he knows you he is sweet and spirited. What with his handsome looks and loving nature, he was adopted very quickly. Recently, the sad adopters needed to return him because he was too playful rough (nipping and scratching) with their grandkids, causing the children to be afraid.

This was a difficult decision for his caretakers as they said he was well-behaved in the house and lovable with them. They loved him. The best home for Blake is one with no children under 14. A securely fenced yard is a necessity (he will honor an underground electric fence). Blake needs to be with active people who will keep his mind and body occupied and who will use positive training methods to teach him boundaries.