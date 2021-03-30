 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog of the week: Blake
0 comments

Dog of the week: Blake

  • 0
Blake

Blake

 Submitted

Blake’s coat is a painting in black and white with expressive touches of bronze. Upon first meetings, Blake shows a bit of timidity, but once he knows you he is sweet and spirited. What with his handsome looks and loving nature, he was adopted very quickly. Recently, the sad adopters needed to return him because he was too playful rough (nipping and scratching) with their grandkids, causing the children to be afraid.

This was a difficult decision for his caretakers as they said he was well-behaved in the house and lovable with them. They loved him. The best home for Blake is one with no children under 14. A securely fenced yard is a necessity (he will honor an underground electric fence). Blake needs to be with active people who will keep his mind and body occupied and who will use positive training methods to teach him boundaries.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Trixie
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Trixie

When Trixie moved to our shelter, she beamed with cheer, even though she had just undergone surgery to remove a malignant mass. She is about a…

Cat of the week: Wookiee
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Wookiee

Wookiee is a domesticated long-haired white with orange spots neutered male, born in 2015. Wookiee was living the life of an independent indoo…

Dog of the week: Sarge
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Sarge

Labrador black with a touch of crisp white, Sarge is dressed for a black-tie event. He’s about 4 years old. When vetted and neutered, he teste…

Dog of the week: Goldie
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Goldie

Goldie is a 7-year-old Foxhound mix found starving (only 32 pounds) and unhealthy. The good Samaritans said she never caused them a moment of …

Cat of the week: George
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: George

George is a domesticated shorthaired orange tabby, neutered male born in June 2017. George is an outgoing fellow who loves to snuggle or play,…

Dog of the week: Roxy
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Roxy

Roxy, a 1-year-old, 44-pound sweet American Pitbull Terrier is a little shy in new situations. She walks on leash, is crate trained and house …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert