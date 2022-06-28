 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog of the week: Blake

Blake
Blake is a 1-and-a-half-year old Border Collie/Coon hound that came to Almost Home in October 2020. At first, Blake can be shy, but he warms up quickly, and is sweet and spirited. Blake is well-behaved in the home. He enjoys riding in the car and does not guard his food or toys.

Blake needs to be with active people who will keep him occupied and who will use positive training methods to teach him boundaries. The best home for Blake is one with no young children, and a securely fenced yard and plenty of mental and physical exercise.

