Blake is a wonderful 1½-year-old Border Collie/Coon hound. A little shy at first, once he knows you he is sweet and spirited. He is handsome and has a very loving nature. The best home for Blake is one with no children under 14 as he is a bit too rough when playing. A securely fenced yard is a necessity (he will honor an underground electric fence). Blake needs to be with active people who will keep his mind and body occupied and who will use positive training methods to teach him boundaries.
Dog of the week: Blake
