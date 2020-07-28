Dog of the week: Gabe

Gabe, a very handsome, shy Foxhound appears to be about 2 years old and currently weighs only about 40 pounds. He definitely needs to gain weight. He tested positive for Lyme and is currently on medications. Although shy, if you take your time he will grow to trust you. He is definitely enjoying regular meals, a nice bed and his own chew toys. He is good with dogs and was curious when tested with cats. He moved away when a cat that hissed at him. A pre-adoption home visit will be required for Gabe.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
