Dog of the week: Goldie

Goldie

Goldie is a 7-year-old Foxhound mix found starving (only 32 pounds) and unhealthy. The good Samaritans said she never caused them a moment of trouble. She was exposed to other dogs and goats. These folks would have kept her but sadly could not. She was described as calm, gentle, and mildly timid.

When you look into her big doe eyes, you see bright specs of hope. Now that Goldie has good nutrition and is on a proper antibiotic, her healthy bloom grows daily. So far, she has been a listener and not a talker. When Goldie finds a nice sunny patch to lie in outside, her toast, white, and soot-colored coat gleams with new vitality. The outlines of her ribs are quickly fading as she puts on weight. She would likely do best in a low-key home where she can find folks who will nurture her as she booms into a delightful southern belle.

