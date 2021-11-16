 Skip to main content
Dog of the week: Monkey
Dog of the week: Monkey

Nelson pet, Monkey
Submitted

Monkey is a wonderful, young (10 to 12 months old), neutered male. If you need some laughs in your life, Monkey is the act you need. This boy is a dynamo of fun. He will streak around your yard like a black and tan baboon. He is able to climb chain-link fencing like an acrobat.

His eyes always gleam with the adventure of what’s-next. Monkey would be a fabulous candidate for agility completion or other canine sports. Not only is he a wonderful athlete but he loves having a coach to teach him how to succeed. Won’t you come out and play?

