Dog of the week: Monkey

Monkey is a wonderful, young (10 to 12 months old), neutered male. If you need some laughs in your life, Monkey is the act you need. This boy is a dynamo of fun. He will streak around your yard like a black and tan baboon. He is able to climb chain-link fencing like an acrobat.
His eyes always gleam with the adventure of what’s-next. Monkey would be a fabulous candidate for agility completion or other canine sports. Not only is he a wonderful athlete but he loves having a coach to teach him how to succeed. Won’t you come out and play?