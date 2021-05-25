Dog of the Week: Redd

Two-year-old Redbone coonhound Redd is truly an American gentleman (or should we say gentle-mutt). He is good-natured, calm when needed, but also enjoys a rousing good time when it is appropriate. This fellow has enjoyed moments with a senior citizen and also a youngster of 6. He seems to love all humans. And though Redd hasn’t spent time with other dogs at the foster-care provider’s home, he acted friendly toward her medically challenged Shih tzu when they met with a fence between them.