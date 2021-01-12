Dog of the week: Rooster

Rooster (and his brother Roger featured last week) recently arrived at our shelter. He appears to be a 4-year-old Beagle and weighs 30.4 pounds. He is a very cute, affectionate, little guy with a happy little soul.

When vetted and neutered, he tested positive for Heartworm. Rooster can be adopted before he completes his Heartworm treatment but his new owner must be willing to take him to Lovingston Veterinary Hospital for his appointments and keep him crated and leash walked only until April.

He appreciates love with all of his heart! If interested, contact his foster at rockfishkayaker@aol.com so she can tell you more about him.