Dog of the week: Sarge

Labrador black with a touch of crisp white, Sarge is dressed for a black-tie event. He’s about 4 years old. When vetted and neutered, he tested positive for Lyme and Ehrlichia and is being treated now.

Considering Sarge’s name and masculine appearance, you would expect him to be brave and confident. And, since he has a bit of a pit bull look, one might also expect him to be outgoing and bold, but this boy is bashful and uncertain at first. Sarge is smart and gentle, and shows a great capacity for love and forgiveness and has taken a great liking to the pampering he has received at Almost Home.

Are you the person who can help this gentle boy climb out of his shadow and come into the light? Please fill out an application and let Sarge show you the power of positive partnership.

