Dog of the week: Tye

Tye, a good-looking mountain cur with kind eyes and a wiggly butt, is waiting to give you loads of affection. He wants to be in constant contact with those around him (probably because he is scrawny at 40 pounds and cold). He sees the veterinarian near the end of November for neutering and vaccinations. Then Tye will be ready for a place to call home.
Tye likes other dogs, except maybe large, overbearing types. He is definitely a dog’s dog and does not mingle well with cats. Call Almost Home at (434) 263-7722) and come meet Tye in person. Watch him wiggle!