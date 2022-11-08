 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Tye

  • 0
Tye, dog
Provided

Tye, a good-looking mountain cur with kind eyes and a wiggly butt, is waiting to give you loads of affection. He wants to be in constant contact with those around him (probably because he is scrawny at 40 pounds and cold). He sees the veterinarian near the end of November for neutering and vaccinations. Then Tye will be ready for a place to call home.

Tye likes other dogs, except maybe large, overbearing types. He is definitely a dog’s dog and does not mingle well with cats. Call Almost Home at (434) 263-7722) and come meet Tye in person. Watch him wiggle!

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Emma

Cat of the week: Emma

Emma is a 9-year-old lady. She is declawed, so if you are looking for an indoor-only cat who looks good on your furniture but won’t ruin it, s…

Dog of the week: Felix

Dog of the week: Felix

Felix is an enthusiastic, upbeat, sweet walker hound, waiting exuberantly for someone to take him out into the world to see the view. With a l…

Dog of the week: Joan

Dog of the week: Joan

Joan is a great dog! She was found running down the road, skinny with a severely itchy skin infection, and a yucky damaged eye. These setbacks…

Cat of the week: Mountain Mama

Cat of the week: Mountain Mama

Mountain Mama is a 1-year-old, domestic short-haired, brown tabby female cat. When she came to the rescue, she had two tiny kittens with her. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert