Rockfish River Rodeo set for Sept. 3 at Blue Toad Hard Cider

A new family-friendly event in Nelson County, Rockfish River Rodeo, is planned for Sept. 3.

Presented by BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service, the event includes ladies barrel racing, entertainment featuring mini-bucking bulls and mutton bustin,’ live music, food, vendors, bounce house, playground and craft beverages.

Presenters Matt Lamb, BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Ashton Beebee, Indian Summer Guide Service said in a release they have long wanted to present a family friendly event in Nelson County that represents the values and traditions that carefully curate the area’s rich agricultural heritage.

“We look forward to enhancing this experience with other offerings like barrel racing and western riding training that many Nelsonsonian children are now having to travel to other places to enjoy,” they said in the release.

The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. at Blue Toad Hard Cider, 462 Winery Lane, Roseland. Music starts at noon and rolls until 6:30 p.m. and then the rodeo kicks off. The music and daytime events are free and open to the public. Admission to the rodeo is $15 per person (3 years and under are free).

Music includes Jacob Allen & The Flood, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Hustle Souls from Asheville, North Carolina, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets available online at the Blue Toad Hard Cider Tap Room and at the gate on the day of the event. No pets or outside alcohol.