12 Days of Christmas fundraiser kicks off

Nelson 151 will host its 12th Annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser beginning Saturday, Dec. 18, and culminating Friday, Dec. 31.
A check presentation will occur in early January to this year’s donation recipients, the Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County and the Fleetwood Community Center.
Each year, Nelson 151 members come together during the holiday season to raise funds for local charitable organizations and since the inception of the fundraising initiative more than $30,000 has collectively been raised for area nonprofits benefitting the Nelson County community.
The broader Central Virginia community is invited to join in celebrating the holiday season while raising money by visiting member locations on their chosen “Days of Giving” where a portion of the day’s sales will go towards donations.
“2021 has been another year of continued challenges for the regional craft beverage industry but it has never been more important to support Nelson County organizations who are dedicated to serving the community,” said Lindsay Dorrier III, president of Nelson 151. “The 12th Annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraising initiative will allow this year’s beneficiaries to continue their good work. We look forward to continuing our record of support for these community institutions and area residents that have been such a large part of our past, current and future success as an industry.”
Days of Giving Schedule
Dec. 18: Hill Top Berry Winery and Meadery
Dec. 19: Silverback Distillery
Dec. 20: Flying Fox Vineyard and Winery
Dec. 21: Blue Mountain Brewery
Dec. 22: Valley Road Vineyards
Dec. 23: Bryant’s Cider & Brewery
Dec. 24: Brewing Tree Beer Company
Dec. 25: Nelson County Economic Development
Dec. 26: Afton Mountain Vineyards
Dec. 27: Cardinal Point Winery
Dec. 28: Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Distillery
Dec. 29: Bold Rock Hard Cider
Dec. 30: Blue Toad Hard Cider
Dec. 31: Veritas Vineyard & Winery
Nelson 151 is a member organization comprised of six wineries, four breweries, three cideries and two distilleries, all located on Virginia 151 in Nelson County. The organization’s focus is to support and promote member and preferred partner businesses.
Nelson chamber lights the villages
For about four decades the Nelson County Chamber of Commerce has spearheaded projects to make lighted Christmas decorations available for the public’s enjoyment.
In the late 1980’s/early 1990’s, the chamber’s board thought it would be a great project to bring Christmas lights to the village of Lovingston, according to a news release from the chamber.
“Local businesses and individuals were contacted and many were excited about the project and wanted to be a part of it,” the release said. “Through the Chamber, these folks purchased lighted snowflakes and angels for the [village of Lovingston]. It was not long before Shipman and Nellysford wanted lights in their communities and the Chamber spearheaded those projects in the same fashion.”
Lights are stored for much of the year, bulbs must be purchased and repaired and they are installed with a bucket truck.
“The Chamber continues to take care of expenses (electricity, new bulbs, etc.) associated with the lights,” the Nelson County Chamber of Commerce statement said. “We are grateful to all who help store, rework, and replace bulbs. We appreciate [Nelson County’s] help with hanging the Nellysford lights and are especially grateful to the men who give of their free time to hang the Lovingston and Shipman lights each year.”
The chamber in the statement recognized men the affectionately called the “Christmas elves” and urges the community to thank Paul Carter, Scott Clarkson, Zach Morris, Cody Painter, Mike Sipe and Mike Stewart.
“When you hear someone wondering where the beautiful Christmas lights in Lovingston, Shipman, and Nellysford come from, be sure to tell them they are a project of the Nelson County Chamber of Commerce!” the chamber’s statement release said.