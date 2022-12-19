12 Days of Christmas fundraiser underway along Nelson's 151 corridor

Nelson 151 is hosting its 13th Annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser, which kicked off Dec. 18 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 31.

A check presentation will occur in mid-January 2022 to this year’s donation recipients, Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Central Virginia Farm Works Initiative.

Each year, Nelson 151 members come together during the holiday season to raise funds for local charitable and civic organizations. Since the inception of this fundraising initiative, 12 Days of Christmas has collectively raised and donated over $30,000 to area nonprofits benefitting the Nelson County community.

The broader Central Virginia community is invited to join in celebrating the holiday season while raising funds by visiting member locations on their chosen “Days of Giving” where a portion of the day’s sales will go towards donations to these organizations.

“The past year has blessed the Nelson 151 corridor yet again with a vibrant business environment and as such, it is our turn to give back to the causes that benefit out area and make Nelson County a great place to live, work and play," Lindsay Dorrier III, Nelson 151 President, said in a news release. "We look forward providing financial support to Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire & Rescue which provides vital safety and medical services to our community.

We will also bring a new group into the circle of causes that we support with Central Virginia Farm WORKS Initiative, which provides important resources to the community of agricultural workers who are integral to annual harvest and running the many farm operations vital to agritourism."

2022 Day of Giving schedule:

• Monday, Dec. 19: Silverback Distillery

• Tuesday, Dec. 20: Flying Fox Vineyard & Winery

• Wednesday, Dec. 21: Blue Mountain Brewery

• Thursday, Dec. 22: Valley Road Vineyards

• Friday, Dec. 23: Bryant’s Cider & Brewery

• Saturday, Dec. 24: Bold Rock Hard Cider

• Sunday Dec. 25: Nelson Co. Economic Development

• Monday, Dec. 26: Afton Mountain Vineyards

• Tuesday, Dec. 27: Cardinal Point Vineyard & Winery

• Wednesday, Dec. 28: Devils Backbone Brewing Company & Distillery

• Thursday, Dec. 29: Hazy Mountain Winery & Brewery

• Friday, Dec. 30: Blue Toad Hard Cider

• Saturday, Dec. 31: Veritas Vineyard & Winery

Nelson 151 is a member organization comprised of 7 wineries, 3 breweries, 3 cideries and 3 distilleries, all located on Virginia 151 in Nelson County. The organization’s focus is to support and promote member and preferred partner businesses. For more information, visit www.nelson151.com