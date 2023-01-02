A look back at 2022 in Nelson County

The Nelson County Times compiled a month-by-breakdown of the top stories of 2022. The stories in part reflect on a year of challenges and adjustments to the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, decisions in county governments and local schools and events and happenings of importance to the Nelson community.

JANUARY

Nelson Memorial Library and Rockfish Valley Foundation leaders on Jan. 6 celebrated the installation of a permanent StoryWalk as part of the Rockfish Valley trail system at the Camille Trailhead along the Rockfish River. A StoryWalk is a series of signs featuring an individual spread or page of a book, often a children’s picture book. The signs or pages are spread along a path in sequence, allowing for a reader to follow the story by walking. Another StoryWalk previously was installed at Spruce Creek Park.

The Nelson County School Board released a statement saying the county schools division would continue to require masks in school buildings as a safety measure against COVID-19, despite an executive order signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin making it optional. The board at the time explained its position and intent to follow a 2021 Senate Bill that says school boards should offer in-person instruction to students in accordance with CDC guidelines and the division is maintaining “engaging and health environment for children to learn.”

The school board also reviewed results of a teacher morale survey that showed educators are experiencing severe fatigue, stress and burnout related to overwork, teacher turnover and ever-evolving pandemic challenges. The Nelson County Education Association’s survey asked teachers to rate the frequency of their work-related stress and anxiety from a scale of one to 10, with one representing no stress and 10 representing a teacher experiencing work-related stress every day. Among the 79 teachers at Tye River Elementary, Nelson Middle School, Rockfish Elementary School and Nelson County High School who responded to the survey, an average score was 8.5 out of 10.

FEBRUARY

In an interview, Wintergreen Fire and Rescue Chief Curtis Sheets said the agency has been adapting to the conditions of a “new normal” for some time during the pandemic. He’s updated his equipment, adopted new safety protocols and adjusted salaries and hours to retain current employees and attract trained applicants.

Parents and community members on Feb. 10 spoke in opposition to Nelson County Public Schools’ mask mandate, which at the time continued to require that all employees, students and visitors wear a mask inside school buildings. Some spoke of hardships the measure brings to students, including effects on their learning. “Keeping our kids wrapped up in a mask is not what this community wants,” Paul Wood, a county resident and parent of a middle school student, told the board. Later in the month the board dropped the mask mandate for students.

Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter announced his retirement effective July 31 after 24 years of service to the county.

“During his tenure, Mr. Carter has worked tirelessly on behalf of the Board of Supervisors and the County’s citizens, for which the Board is eternally grateful,” Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chair Jesse Rutherford said in a Feb. 16 news release.

The board of supervisors decided to move forward with construction of a new facility on Callohill Drive Lovingston to house both the department of social services and the offices of building inspection, planning and zoning and recycling manager.

The Govs varsity basketball team won the Dogwood District regular season title on Feb. 12 by defeating Altavista, 56-45, while remaining undefeated in district play. The Govs’ postseason hopes ended later in the month with a loss to Radford, the Govs’ only home defeat in its 18-3 season.

A Nelson County jury declined to find a mentally ill county man not guilty of murder by reason of insanity for the 2019 killing of a Charlottesville man but did find him guilty of a lesser charge.

The multi-day trial of Roger Dale Beverly, 36 at the time, started Feb. 22 in Nelson Circuit Court. Beverly faced charges of first-degree murder, stabbing with intent to maim or kill and concealing a body in the death of Winfred W. Watson, 48. Neither man knew each other prior to the incident. Beverly was sentenced in June to serve 13 years in prison for the killing.

MARCH

The board of supervisors voted 3-2 to deny a special use permit for a proposed tiny home campsite at the corner of Truslow’s Lane and Berry Hill Road. Some residents during a public hearing voiced concerns about traffic safety, oversight, water supplies and disruptions from tiny home renters.

Paul Saunders, the patriarch of the Saunders family orchard business, died March 11 at age 89 and was remembered by community members as generous, honest, faith-filled and family-oriented. He lived most of his life at his family home in Nelson County and worked as a land surveyor before turning his attention to his passion: his nursery and orchards, according to his obituary. Saunders Brothers Inc. now grows and ships plants throughout the mid-Atlantic region and is one of the more well-known businesses in Nelson County.

The Nelson County Service Authority broke ground March 11 on an $18.5 million project to replace the existing Wintergreen wastewater treatment plant, which was built in 1973 and could no longer keep up with Environmental Protection Agency standards. The project is the NCSA’s largest to date, according to service authority officials.

The Rockfish Valley Ruritan Park Foundation showed support for the Ukraine in its war with Russia by planting artificial sunflowers joined by a sunflower garden flag and other ornament. Drivers on Rockfish Valley Highway noticed marquees along with road encouraging the community: “Put a sunflower in our field for Ukraine.” The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower.

APRIL

Two dozen people competed at the second Backbone Lumberjack Classic in seven events — climbing, chopping and sawing their way through white pine logs in a matter of seconds. Scooter Cogar, who runs the Virginia Lumberjack Championships nonprofit, estimated there are some 30 to 40 lumberjack competitions across the nation and the Backbone Lumberjack Classic is the only Virginia show.

The board of supervisors unanimously approved a rezoning that allows the B.T. Ramsey & Sons sawmill in Piney River to build an additional mill to connect to the existing saw mill. According to Nelson Planning and Zoning Director Dylan Bishop, expansion required rezoning because the sawmill, at the corner of Firehouse Road and Virginia 151, is located in an area with zoning that currently prohibits sawmills.

Community members gathered under blue and yellow decorations on April 29 at the Nelson Center in Lovingston for food, music and fellowship in support the Ukrainian people. Ticket proceeds from the fundraiser went toward the Knights of Columbus Solidarity Fund, which Gary Jaketic, an event organizer, is focused on supporting the Ukrainian people in Poland and Ukraine.

MAY

The board of supervisors authorized the purchase of about 300 acres on the west side of U.S. 29, just north of the county’s high school and middle school. The property has about a half-mile of road frontage along U.S. 29 and wraps behind the schools. Potential uses for the land include development of a business park, new school or recreation center, according to county officials.

Stormy conditions did not put a damper on Nelson County High School’s May 27 as family, friends and supporters cheered on the Class of 2022 and applauded loudly as students walked from the side entrance of the high school’s gymnasium. NCHS recognized 134 graduates.

Nelson County received a new county administrator on May 26 with the board of supervisors’ unanimous vote May 26 to appoint Candice McGarry, a longtime county employee with more than two decades experience of local government experience, to the role.

“I am deeply honored and proud to become the first female county administrator in Nelson County, and I’m excited to begin this next chapter,” McGarry said.

JUNE

Around the first of the month the kickoff meeting for an overhaul to the Nelson County Comprehensive Plan, the blueprint for future growth and development, was held by a tour around Nelson that county officials took with the Bridgewater-based Berkley Group. Further meetings held during the year allowed county residents to give feedback on the plan update process.

The Nelson Heritage Center in Arrington held its first Juneteenth celebration over a span of several days. Juneteenth, which is June 19, commemorates the freeing of enslaved African Americans in 1865.

The historic Ryan Hall Elementary School, formerly known as Shipman Colored School, in June was added to the Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR) in recognition of its significance in the history of African American education in Nelson County. Located on what is now Braddock Lane in Shipman, Ryan Hall Elementary was built around 1919 and served Black schoolchildren in kindergarten through seventh grade until around 1961.

The board of supervisors on June 27 approved and appropriated a county budget that did not include the additional $1 million toward education the board committed earlier in the month. The 3-2 vote funded the schools only $1.5 million over the previous budget and rolled back an additional $1 million in local money. Tension over the move led to a confrontation after a June 28 school board meeting when Rutherford, the supervisors’ chair, approached the school board’s table and school board member Ceasar Perkins approached within inches of Rutherford’s face and did not step aside when asked. Rutherford said in a later interview he offered a handshake that Perkins refused. Perkins could not be reached for comment on the matter.

JULY

Amanda Hester began serving as Nelson County Public Schools’ new superintendent. Hester previously served as Louisa County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for instruction and brings almost 19 years of experience in public school teaching, including as Spotsylvania High School principal. She succeeded Martha Eagle, the division’s first female superintendent who began serving in July 2018.

Nelson County Public Schools officials marked the installation of lights at the high school’s baseball and softball fields, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin awarded Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue the Spirit of Virginia Award during a July 21 ceremony in Afton and Nelson supervisors approved raises for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, public safety dispatchers and county staff in a measure after adoption of the 2022-23 county budget using savings from job vacancies.

AUGUST

More than 200 people attended the Nelson Heritage Center during the dedication and reopening of its newly renovated gymnasium on Aug. 14. Formerly the Nelson Memorial High School gymnasium, the gym was renamed the Margaret C. Henderson Gymnasium.

Nelson County Extension Agent Grace Monger reported to county officials the spotted lanterfly had been spotted in the county, an unwelcome sight for farmers. The insect can wipe an entire vineyard in about a year, according to Monger, who monitored the invasive species’ presence in the county. The Nelson community also marked the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille, the remnants of which caused major devastation and loss of life in the county.

Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, in its fourth year celebrated connecting its 15,000th customer to gigabit-speed fiber broadband in August. Firefly is working to bring high-speed internet throughout the county.

SEPTEMBER

The first ever Rockfish River Rodeo drew a large crowd to Blue Toad Hard Cider, which partnered with Indian Summer Guide Service and BLM Bull & Rodeo Company to bring the event to Roseland. More than 20 local businesses sponsored it.

The board of supervisors voted to reimburse Nelson County Sheriff David Hill and Major Larry Cindrick for legal fees in connection with an investigation. Hill said he couldn’t comment on what the request for reimbursement was about because of an active investigation; documents from the board meeting suggest it was connection with an Aug. 26, 2021 incident at Nelson County High School. A minute-long video taken that day and shared on social media showed Hill and Cindrick pinning a then-NCHS sophomore to the ground and struggling to handcuff him as onlookers shouted.

That minor, Ti’lor Lewis Harper, in November was convicted in Nelson Circuit Court in an unrelated matter on charges of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, attempted armed robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for his involvement in a July 14 shooting at the Corner Market convenience store in Shipman. Judge Michael Doucette ruled to commit Harper as a serious offender to the Department of Juvenile Justice for a minimum of three years, not to exceed his 21st birthday.

The Blue Ridge Tunnel was added to the Virginia Landmarks Register. Reopened to the public in 2020, the restored tunnel spans 4,279 feet from Afton to about three miles east of Waynesboro and was bored 700 feet below the Rockfish Gap in the Appalachian Mountains. It now functions as the centerpiece of the 2.25-mile Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail.

OCTOBER

The Nelson Memorial Library celebrates its 50th anniversary and the first Lovingston Street Festival, the culmination of several years of work by the HeART of Nelson Artisan Collective, also was held.

The Friends of the Gladstone secured a $586,966 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant and a local match of about $147,000 from Nelson County, resulting in $734,000 overall to put towards the project to restore the former depot on the CSX railroad.

A new drug court program for Nelson County’s court system also received a funding boost through a $699,640 grant administered through the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Fiscal Year 2022 Adult Drug Court Discretionary Program. The grant will provide for four years of staffing, supplies and other activities for the drug court, Nelson Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford announced.

NOVEMBER

Around the first of the month the 50th anniversary of “The Waltons” — a popular show created by Earl Hamner Jr. that’s loosely based on his childhood in the Schuyler community — was recognized in ceremony on the front lawn of John & Olivia’s Bed & Breakfast Inn — a white, two-story home specifically crafted to resemble the home of the Walton family — which sits next door to Hamner’s boyhood home.

The ceremony was commended by a resolution from the General Assembly that was presented to the Walton’s Mountain Museum and to John & Olivia’s Bed and Breakfast as an “expression of the General Assembly’s appreciation for the cultural relevance of the show and the admiration of the program’s legacy in the Commonwealth and throughout the world.”

The Nov. 8 midterm election saw Nelson County vote slightly in favor of U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District, who received 52% of the county vote over Democrat challenger Josh Throneburg.

DECEMBER

A former bus driver for Nelson County Public Schools, Rebecca Rousey, was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to driving a commercial motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Canceled due to rain last year and adapted for social distancing in 2020, the Lovingston Christmas Parade had a triumphant return to normalcy on Dec. 10.

More than two years after the Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s cancelation was announced, most Nelson landowners along the pipeline’s proposed path still have easements, or right-of-way agreements, on their properties. Joyce Burton, of the anti-ACP group Friends of Nelson, has been fighting to have those easements returned to every Nelson landowner on the path. In the past few months, she’s finally started to see her work pay off, watching multiple landowners have their easements restored.