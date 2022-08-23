Added public input sessions scheduled for comprehensive plan update

Nelson County and consulting firm the Berkley Group have added additional engagement sessions for community input in the comprehensive plan update process.

Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop presented options for additional engagement sessions to the board of supervisors at the board’s Aug. 9 meeting. Supervisors agreed on two sessions at a location central to the county and at new days and times to encourage more community contribution.

The comprehensive plan is a blueprint for growth and future development.

The Berkley Group will lead another public workshop at 3 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Lovingston Nelson Center at 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway. According to a Berkley Group release, the August workshop will resemble the first three workshops and include the same interactive activities. Berkley Group representatives will present on what a comprehensive plan is and why it’s important, and attendees will participate in mapping activities on the topics of recreation, trails, housing, business, growth and transportation.

The second opportunity is an Input Results Forum on Oct. 2, also to be held at the Nelson Center. An open house will run from 3 to 5 p.m., and will be a review of the results of the survey and public workshops. A presentation at 3:30 p.m. will address the comprehensive plan public engagement process and summarize the results of the public workshops. Refreshments will be served at both events.

According to the release, questions should be directed to the Nelson Planning & Zoning Department, whose offices are at 80 Front Street in Lovingston.