Afton nonprofit spreading native plants, establishing roots in community

Ben Kessler, one of five worker-members for the Afton nonprofit Little Bluestem, told students on a November visit to the nursery that the group isn’t trying to teach locals to love the land — “They already do.”

What Little Bluestem is trying to do is boost the Glass Hollow and greater area’s ecological diversity, through community education and by propagating and distributing native plants.

Landscape Architecture graduate students from the University of Virginia were a part of that mission on a recent November morning, receiving a lesson in native plants and lending a hand with nursery work.

According to the nonprofit’s website — littlebluestem.net — genotypic families of plants are those that tend to grow in the same area and that share genetic material, much like a community of human families.

Kessler explained to students that a group of local genotypic plants will continue to hybridize among themselves, and grow even more adapted to their specific ecosystem with each generation. They’ll become more efficient at collecting locally scarce minerals, synchronize their dormancy with the local schedule of freeze and thaw, and even form relationships with other native organisms such as fungi and pollinating insects.

But divide up that landscape with sidewalks, or plant just one species in a median, and you decrease its odds of survival. Kessler described “parking lots and manicured lawns,” as the “ecological equivalent of a volcanic island.” He explained isolated species will continue to reproduce only with each other rather than with plants that have genetic dissimilarities, and subsequent offspring will grow weaker and less adaptable — a “primary driver of extinction."

The nonprofit aims to counteract that effect by introducing “fresh blood” — plants from neighboring populations — to small plant communities. Locality is still key though, and worker-members wouldn’t order a grass for the nursery from Oregon, because regional plants are more likely to survive in local conditions.

Little Bluestem is headquartered in an 80-acre valley and bears no resemblance to a commercial nursery, without a greenhouse in sight. Of the more than 150 Central Virginia-native plant species listed on a nursery catalog on the website, only about 30 are currently available for purchase, and by appointment only, so what’s for sale is just what’s growing right now.

Formed in 2019, Little Bluestem receives fiscal sponsorship through the nonprofit Virginia Organizing. Worker-member Lillia Fuquen described the structure as “non-hierarchical,” with all worker members equally responsible for and carrying the work. She said she’s worked in community engagement for years, yet Little Bluestem’s meetings are the most efficient she’s participated in, because everyone is “so focused” on the work.

Kessler led students to a patch of Indian Grass, Hoary Mountain Mint, Golden Rod and the nonprofit’s namesake grass, Little Bluestem, to collect seeds. Then the group headed about a quarter mile to a nearby clearing in the woods that Kessler said was most in need of planting to distribute the seeds.

According to worker-member Kelly Walsh, Little Bluestem has hosted students from the UVA Architecture School two to three times this year already, and Kessler said he hopes students will encounter a different perspective.

The nonprofit thinks long-term, and Kessler said Little Bluestem aims for what it grows and plants to stay where it's planted. So Walsh explained the organization would prefer for its plants to end up in community-maintained spaces such as parks and schools or in communities of committed people, because an oasis of native plants could die out with the death of a resident in a single-family home.

While it’s still a “fairly new organization,” Walsh said Little Bluestem already has established multiple plots of native plants in the area, and Fuquen added the organization has offered its plants to neighbors and helped plant them.

But they’re “not just obsessed with planting plants,” Kessler said, referencing the group’s recent achievement of an Agricultural Forestal District (AFD) designation for the Glass Hollow area. Little Bluestem also produces a podcast, "By the Seed of Our Plants," and the first season is available on its website.

Kessler and worker-members organized with 23 of their neighbors to establish a 365-acre AFD with their properties, now named the Glass Hollow AFD. In creating an AFD, a community of landowners agree not to further develop on their properties and the Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Kessler’s application to create the county’s fifth AFD on Nov. 7.