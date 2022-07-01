Amanda Hester steps into NCPS superintendent position

Amanda Hester was sworn in as superintendent of Nelson County Public Schools on June 28 by clerk of Nelson County Circuit Court Lisa Bryant. Her appointment begins July 1.

Hester previously served as Louisa County Public Schools' assistant superintendent for instruction and brings almost 19 years of experience in public school teaching, including as Spotsylvania High School principal, according to a Nelson County Public Schools news release from March.

Hester earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Richmond, a post-graduate certificate in administration and supervision from Virginia Commonwealth University and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Virginia, according to NCPS.

Outgoing School Board Chair Margaret Clair welcomed Hester to the division at the June 28 school board meeting, saying, "We’re so glad you’re here.”

“We’re starting a new year and I have a lot of anticipation for what you’re going to help us do and how much more we’re going to be able to achieve,” she said.

“We are looking forward to new relationships in the county office, building on what we’ve been able to do so far with the board of supervisors — improving communication, collaboration with that body so that we are partners all the way through this whole process,” Clair added, referencing the recent conclusion of the county and school board budget cycles.

Hester fills the superintendent role vacated by Martha Eagle, who announced her retirement effective June 30. Eagle, the division's first female superintendent, worked for the division since July 2018.

