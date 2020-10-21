Amid pandemic, Nelson County sees surge in foster care children

According to Lutes, COVID-19 has forced children to be home more and out of the eyes of other adults that are not their immediate parents or guardians.

Schools in Nelson County first closed their doors in March by order from Gov. Ralph Northam in response to the growing pandemic in Virginia. Since the start of the fall semester in August, Nelson schools have been in a 100% virtual format with only a select few being allowed in-person instruction and it will remain in that mode for at least the remainder of the semester.

Lutes said these changes have made it so reports have not been coming in as frequently as normal because school isn’t in session and other adults can’t interact directly with children. Service providers such as Region 10 also have changed how they operate because of the pandemic, she said.

Rose said because of the pandemic, the department hasn’t been able to launch some of the recruitment efforts it has done in the past.

The department makes every effort, Lutes said, to reunite children with their biological parents, whether those children be placed at an approved foster home, therapeutic home or with relatives or family friends. Keeping children within the community helps facilitate that goal.