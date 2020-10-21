Amid pandemic, Nelson County sees surge in foster care children

Nelson County is seeing a surge of foster care children, but a lack of locally approved foster homes leads officials to look outside the community for housing.
As of Oct. 19, there were 29 children in the foster care system, a number Department of Social Services manager Angie Rose said has increased over the past few years. By comparison, Rose said there were four foster care children in the county when she stepped into her role in 2014.
Kayla Lutes, one of two foster care workers in the county, said Nelson currently has only one locally approved foster home, leading the department to more heavily rely on therapeutic homes for placement. Lutes said many of these agencies are outside of the county, which takes children not only away from their families, but from their community and school as well.
Lutes added since she joined the agency in 2019, Nelson County has gained 16 new foster children. She attributed this spike in foster children seen in Nelson County to the larger “opioid pandemic” that is happening nationwide. Lutes said she didn’t feel the COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in that increase.
Rose said while having a low number of local foster homes isn’t unique to this year, the surge in foster children has created a need for those homes.
“The way the land has changed in the type of Child Protective Services complaints, we do have more substance abuse issues,” Rose said. She specified drugs like methamphetamine, heroine and cocaine often cause parents to be inattentive in the home and require foster care workers to step in.
According to Lutes, COVID-19 has forced children to be home more and out of the eyes of other adults that are not their immediate parents or guardians.
Schools in Nelson County first closed their doors in March by order from Gov. Ralph Northam in response to the growing pandemic in Virginia. Since the start of the fall semester in August, Nelson schools have been in a 100% virtual format with only a select few being allowed in-person instruction and it will remain in that mode for at least the remainder of the semester.
Lutes said these changes have made it so reports have not been coming in as frequently as normal because school isn’t in session and other adults can’t interact directly with children. Service providers such as Region 10 also have changed how they operate because of the pandemic, she said.
Rose said because of the pandemic, the department hasn’t been able to launch some of the recruitment efforts it has done in the past.
The department makes every effort, Lutes said, to reunite children with their biological parents, whether those children be placed at an approved foster home, therapeutic home or with relatives or family friends. Keeping children within the community helps facilitate that goal.
“If we had more locally approved foster homes that were trained and really understood that goal ... we would see a much higher number of children returning home to their biological parents,” Lutes said.
Despite the loss of those typical recruitment efforts, Lutes said a recent post to the Facebook group Nelson Knows generated a lot of interest. She said she plans on having a virtual informational meeting and eventually zero in on potential foster homes.
Lutes added while families may be willing to open their homes, many have trouble accepting that the best option for children is to go back to their parents if they are making needed changes that can present hurdles in the process.
“If these parents get healthy and are doing what they are suppose to do it is absolutely the best option for children to go back with their parents,” Lutes said. “It’s hard for foster parents … to get over the initial incident that led children to come into foster care.”
