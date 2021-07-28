An enduring legacy: How a woman's journey from enslaved to oldest living voter set the mold for generations

Harvey said it was well worth the many months to hear the story of the Jackson family.

“I think the other advice is to go home and check your basements and your attics because you never know what riches you may find there,” Harvey said.

Before coming into his possession, Glass said he believed the scrapbook was repurposed by Mamma Addie. He noted the various photos and newspaper clippings concealed financial statements from the Empire State Colored Women’s Club and Mamma Addie was the club’s financial secretary.

Although the scrapbook paints a thorough picture, it is not complete. Glass said he is missing context for a lot of the photos found in the book and unfortunately a lot of family members who could have provided the much-needed context are now dead.

“I had to kind of stitch some things together but that scrapbook has been a remarkable source of information and inspiration for me,” Glass said.

While she would go on to claim the title of oldest living voter and is believed to have lived to be 114, Glass said there is potentially a roughly seven-year discrepancy in Lucy Ann Jackson’s actual age, depending on the source.

“I have different research that shows she was closer to 107,” Glass said. “That’s part of the struggle in researching family history, but for sure she lived to be over a hundred and for sure her legacy has endured.”

