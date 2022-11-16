Architect, engineer: Cost more than tripled for proposed county building project

The latest estimates for a new joint social services and county office building on Callohill Drive in Nelson County are about four times greater than February estimates.

PMA Architecture and civil engineering firm the Timmons Group gave a report to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 that may force the county to make difficult decisions about how to pare the project down.

Supervisors saw preliminary concepts for the facility, created by Lynchburg firm Architectural Partners, in February. Architectural Partners provided two concepts for a joint social services and county office building with different overall square footages, which then were estimated to cost $3.13 million and $3.24 million.

PMA Architecture has been commissioned by the county to plan and design the proposed facility, and returned to the board Nov. 7 with estimates that nearly quadrupled the figures provided by Architectural Partners: $10.5 million for site development and construction of a building just for the social services department, and $12.6 million for a joint social services and county offices facility.

A number of factors contribute to the price change. Firstly, Architectural Partners’ plans were for a 9,100-square-foot or a 9,600-square-foot joint facility; whereas the PMA estimates are based on 9,188-square-foot sole social services facility, estimated to cost $10.4 million, and a 13,854-square-foot joint facility, estimated to cost $12.6 million.

PMA Principal Architect Jeff Stodgill told supervisors the firm met with leadership from the Department of Social Services as well as the Planning and Zoning Department and Building Inspections Department to identify their space needs.

“In that meeting, we tried to understand what a day in the life looks like for the department heads,” PMA Interior Designer and Project Manager Cara Adams said.

She explained to supervisors how she took department heads’ current personnel counts and their predictions for personnel needs in the next five and ten years, and multiplied them by typical modular office layouts to arrive at the departments’ required square footage.

Beyond new square footage requirements, Stodghill and Timmons Group Civil Engineer Bruce McCloy acknowledged a number of factors that have made the project much more expensive.

The proposed 16.6-acre site at Callohill Drive has terrain that could prove difficult to develop. McCloy said there’s a significant elevation difference between the west and east ends of the parcel, as the terrain slopes upward from Callohill Drive.

“From what we can tell from the Food Lion site adjacent and the slope down the road, we think there’s a good amount of rock, and it could be close to the surface,” he said, adding based on other work he’s done in the area he thinks that rock could be hard and dense. Site development might then involve excavating, blasting, or the use of fill. PMA and the Timmons Group’s estimates do include about a $1 million contingency for unexpected costs.

McCloy said the current gravel road beyond the Food Lion will need to be paved. Other conditions are more promising: existing water, sewer and electrical utilities are available near the site, and a level plateau around the middle of the site has been determined to be most suitable for development, according Stodgill.

Stodgill said PMA also asked for a secondary cost review from Warrenton construction management services firm Downey & Scott. A narrative from Downey & Scott was provided in supervisors’ meeting packet along with the firm’s line-by-line cost assessment of the project.

“I have worked in the regional construction industry for over 40 years and during my career I have seen four major recessions in the construction industry. I have also experienced multiple years of relative price stability and strong economic growth with modest inflation. The current market is the most difficult market to predict costs I have experienced in my entire career,” Downey & Scott Principal William Downey wrote.

Downey cited COVID-19, rapid increases in energy prices, and the war in Ukraine as contributing to “the upward price spiral which has occurred.”

“The supply chain’s not functioning fully. There’s a shortage of goods, there’s a shortage of people and whenever you have that shortage you’re going to see costs increase,” Stodgill said.

“Currently, we’re looking at trying to get an update of where our new debt capacity is relative to the new interest rates and I think that will be a determining factor of if we’re going to be doing the additional planning and zoning and building department,” Board Chair Jesse Rutherford said after the presentation. The county has invested sufficient capital to acquire a $57 million debt capacity. To date, $2.6 million of that debt capacity has been used to purchase another property near the High School and Middle School complex that’s slated for county development.

The board ultimately agreed to proceed with the next phase of work on the project, a geotechnical soils survey to better understand subsurface conditions.