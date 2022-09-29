Arrington fixer-upper farmhouse a link to Tye River's Civil War, Hurricane Camille, railroad history

The next owner of 79 S. Powells Island Road gets a four-bedroom wood frame house, about 10 acres of open fields, more than 800 feet of Tye River frontage and a piece of Nelson County history.

The property is accessed off Tye River Road in Arrington; a gravel drive leads past first a little outbuilding believed to be the builder’s blacksmith shed, then a large barn and finally up to the white farmhouse on a hill.

It’s difficult to distinguish between “old” and “older” in a home that’s undergone so many changes in its century-and-a-half history, but Nellysford realtor Charlie Wineberg has made some educated guesses. He thinks the left half of the house — kitchen and dining room on the first floor and two bedrooms on the second — is original.

The floors on this side of the house are two steps up from the rooms on the right side and the windows are situated very low in the walls, practically at floor level. Rooms on the left side also have wider floorboards than the presumed addition and there’s some evidence of a former staircase connecting first and second floors in the original half.

Current owner William Yagel provided a brief written history of the house, explaining the wood stove in the newer addition living room attaches to the original exterior of the chimney. Exposed brick on the other side of the wall in the older half seems to support this theory.

Yagel also wrote he’s certain the surviving board and batten siding under the front porch is original, or at least very early. Wineberg explained this section has been protected by the front porch — the rest is weathered and covered in vinyl siding.

Historic or otherwise, the house has plenty of quirks: an orange front door, a massive second story closet or spare room off the staircase, and colorful patterned vinyl flooring in one of the older rooms. Also, anyone taller than 5’8” definitely will have to duck in the original half of the second story.

Wineberg’s photo of the multicolored leaf print flooring was picked up by an “old house page” on Facebook: “And I was surprised at the number of people who said ‘love that floor.’”

He said the house was renovated in the 1980s, which explains some of the more modern touches in the kitchen and sole first-floor bathroom.

You get the sense that peeling back the layers of alterations — and vinyl flooring — will reveal more historic charm, which Wineberg said was Yagel’s intention with the property. Some of the wall has been removed in one of the newer addition rooms to reveal what looks like original bead board.

But raising a family, plus pigs, cows and chickens, got in the way, Wineberg said. Interviewed Sept. 15, Yagel said he purchased the home in 2006. A Deacon in the Episcopal Church, he recently finished seminary school and has taken a new position at Grace Episcopal Church in Radford, and he’s moving his family.

Yagel also owns a neighboring four-acre parcel, which he’ll be keeping. The sale of 79 S. Powells Island Road includes an easement across this parcel for the new owners to access a sandy-banked river put-in.

With the property, Yagel will be passing on a cassette tape the previous owner gave him: a recording of a conversation about the house’s history with a descendent of William Hall, who built the home in 1888.

Yagel said on the tape the previous owner talks with Sarah Hall Glover, in her 90s at the time. As Glover tells it, her grandfather William Hall didn’t believe the South should secede and left Nelson to join Union forces in Alexandria when the Civil War started. After the war, he returned to Nelson to marry his southern sweetheart, who was then disowned by her family. The two raised nine children in the original, smaller half of the home. According to Yagel, there once was an even earlier, pre-Civil War dwelling associated with the family on the other side of S. Powells Island Road.

In his history of the home, Yagel also wrote Hall was a New York native, who worked on the construction of the Orange & Alexandria line through Amherst and Nelson counties before the Civil War. According to historic maps courtesy of the Library of Congress’ online archives, the Orange & Alexandria railroad connected Gordonsville to Alexandria and Charlottesville to Lynchburg.

The Nelson County Historical Society has a genealogical record for a Hall family that settled in Nelson County, starting with William Hall, born in 1800 in New York, who had eight children. He and two of his sons, William Washington and Edward, and two of his sons-in-law, are reported to have worked for the “Orange, Alexandria and Manassas railroad.” William Washington Hall was born in New York in 1839, moved to Nelson County circa 1865 (the end of the Civil War) and died in Tye River in 1914. He had nine children, all born and married in Nelson County.

Elevated railroad tracks are just visible from the kitchen window in 79 S. Powells Island Road, though Wineberg said they’re so much higher than the house that passing trains are hardly audible.

If you follow those tracks about a third of a mile southwest, you hit a railroad crossing over the Tye, the subject of a historical marker along U.S. 29 in Amherst just before the Nelson County line.

The marker reads: “On 11 June 1864, about 800 yards east, the Botetourt Battery prevented the destruction of the Orange and Alexandria bridge across the Tye River. This bridge was an important part of the Confederate railroad network for the movement of troops and supplies throughout Virginia.” Confederate pickets of the Botetourt Battery were able to prevent Union troops from destroying the bridge, which then allowed Confederate General Jubal A. Early and the 2nd Corps to reach Lynchburg by train and prevent its capture.

Hall men could have helped build this bridge. But what Union troops couldn’t destroy, Hurricane Camille’s flood waters did on the night of August 19, 1969.

The railroad bridge over the Tye was almost entirely washed away in the storm, save for four tracks spanning the chasm left behind, a photo from the aftermath of the storm shows.

“No Southern Railway passenger trains are operating through Lynchburg and probably won’t be for several weeks as a result of the damage to Southern lines in Central Virginia. The major damage is in Nelson County where the double line, steel bridge across the Tye River south of Shipman in Nelson County was washed away,” The Daily Advance reported on Aug. 23, 1969. A Southern Railway employee told the paper it would need to be rebuilt piece by piece and would take several weeks.

Instead, the bridge was rebuilt in only 11 days, according to the Nelson County Historical Society, and another historic photo shows the fast progress. A Sept. 3 update from the paper reports that limited passenger service was restored that day.

Yagel thinks flood waters from the Tye rose just to the house’s concrete front porch. A refrigerator was found washed up outside the blacksmith’s shed about 200 feet downhill.

The home at 79 S. Powell’s Island Road has been listed on Zillow for $279,000, but Wineberg said the property was under contract during the Sept. 15 tour.

The new owners intend to live in the house and are “intrigued by the possibilities here,” he said.