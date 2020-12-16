Artisan collective launches storefront in Lovingston

A new storefront in Nelson County features shelves and tables teeming with locally crafted goods.
The heART of Nelson Artisan Collective’s storefront, located at 611 Front Street in Lovingston, held its opening day Dec. 10 and is operated by collective treasurer Randi Brown and president Carla Quenneville. Entering the store, customers are immediately greeted with hand made linens, aprons, jewelry, soaps and woodworking pieces.
Staying true to the collective’s name and mission, all of the products, Brown said, are made by the people who call Nelson home.
Brown said there are seven artists with the collective that have committed to keeping the store — the latest venture for the recently formed group — stocked year round. Currently doing a pop up for the holidays, Brown and Quenneville are looking to January for a grand opening.
Having the storefront was important to help put Lovingston “back on the map” amid revitalization efforts in the county’s seat, Brown said.
“I think that that’s important too, to have something where we don’t have to necessarily go to Charlottesville or Lynchburg, it’s right here,” Brown said. “It’s nice if we make our roads pretty but where are we going if we don’t have anywhere to go on those pretty roads.”
With roughly half of the number of artisans which participate in the collective’s monthly Makers Markets, Brown said outside commitments, like work or facilitating at-home learning responsibilities, have played a role in dissuading artisans to keep store shelves stocked.
“A year is a long time … that’s a long time to commit to something,” Brown said. “When you factor all of that in it’s completely understandable that it’s hard to add something to the plate.”
In addition to the storefront, the artisan collective will continue to host its Makers Markets hosted on the second Saturday of each month as weather permits. Instead of holding the event at the Well of Nelson, which has been the norm up till now, the markets now will shift to the new store.
Brown said there also are plans to add classes to pass on knowledge from local artisans. Classes will range from a variety of crafts that are offered at the store.
Quenneville said she was happy to have a space that could continue fulfill the needs of the monthly market that includes more than a dozen local artisans.
“I’ve always had my own heart for the starving artist having been one and when you have a creative gene in you, you cannot stop creating and if you don’t have an outlet to sell then it gets expensive to just keep creating,” Quenneville said. “I’ve met lots of people over my years here and I really wanted to try to create a platform so they could have a place.”
Quenneville said she has lived in Nelson County for more than 40 years and started her own business in Lovingston about 38 years ago before eventually moving it to Charlottesville. The heART of Nelson storefront is the 11th store she has had a hand in making.
According to Brown, it took the collective a year to go from concept to open doors.
“I think for me personally it’s something that’s been on my heart for probably 10 years or so,” Brown said. “There’s a part of us that, as individuals, we have these dreams kind of in the back our minds and ... we want to think we can do them but we’re not sure we can. This is probably that dream for me.”
The store currently is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!