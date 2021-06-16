As filing deadline passes, field of candidates for local races takes shape

Residents interested in running for a local seat had until June 8 to file. Potential candidates still may hold a write-in campaign, according to Registrar Jacqueline Britt.

Board of supervisors incumbent Tommy Harvey, who has represented the North District for nearly 38 years and is running as an independent, is seeking reelection. He is being challenged by Afton resident and former Nelson County School Board member Mary Cunningham, who is running as a Democrat.

Harvey previously had said he is relying on his decades of experience to continue to represent the people of the North District. He has held numerous appointments in county government and has always been an advocate for emergency services, having spent roughly 35 years in the industry himself.

He touted his record of support for county schools and support of different economic development initiatives like the restoration of the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail and securing wall-to-wall fiber internet for Nelson County.

Cunningham, who served on the school board from 2009 to 2013, has said it is time to bring a new face to the North District seat, stating she feels capable of bringing new ideas and a unique perspective to the position.