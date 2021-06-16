As filing deadline passes, field of candidates for local races takes shape

The field of local candidates is taking shape with the deadline to file for local elections now past, but several seats remain either unopposed or empty heading into the November election.
On the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, terms are ending for the Central, North and East district seats with terms also ending on the Nelson County School Board in those same districts.
As of June 8, two candidates each have filed to run in the North and Central districts for the board of supervisors, with East District Supervisor and vice chair Jesse Rutherford currently unopposed.
So far no candidates have filed to run for the East and Central district school board seats. Running unopposed is incumbent North District school board member Janet Turner-Giles, who has previously held the position of board chair and currently serves as president of the Virginia School Board Association.
Margaret Clair, Central District school board member, confirmed in an email to the Nelson County Times she will not seek reelection in November. This is Clair’s second term on the school board, having previously served a full term and filling a vacancy left by her predecessor mid-term.
“It’s a very important job and it was not an easy decision to make,” Clair said in an email earlier this month.
Residents interested in running for a local seat had until June 8 to file. Potential candidates still may hold a write-in campaign, according to Registrar Jacqueline Britt.
Board of supervisors incumbent Tommy Harvey, who has represented the North District for nearly 38 years and is running as an independent, is seeking reelection. He is being challenged by Afton resident and former Nelson County School Board member Mary Cunningham, who is running as a Democrat.
Harvey previously had said he is relying on his decades of experience to continue to represent the people of the North District. He has held numerous appointments in county government and has always been an advocate for emergency services, having spent roughly 35 years in the industry himself.
He touted his record of support for county schools and support of different economic development initiatives like the restoration of the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail and securing wall-to-wall fiber internet for Nelson County.
Cunningham, who served on the school board from 2009 to 2013, has said it is time to bring a new face to the North District seat, stating she feels capable of bringing new ideas and a unique perspective to the position.
Her priorities include issues surrounding schools experiencing dropping enrollment and affordable housing in the county. Cunningham said she feels her experience can help facilitate community conversations and bring people together.
In the Central District, incumbent and current board of supervisors chair Ernie Reed, a Democrat, is being challenged by Faber-resident Pamela Brice, a Republican.
Reed is seeking his second term representing the residents of Faber and Nellysford. He also represents the Central District on the Nelson County Department of Social Services, the Nelson County Service Authority, the Jefferson Area Board of Aging, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and is the board of supervisors representative for the Nelson County Planning Commission,
The Central District incumbent also formerly served as the head of Friends of Nelson, a nonprofit formed to oppose the now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
If reelected, Reed said one of his priorities would be a new home for the Nelson County Department of Social Services and the health department.
Brice, a small business owner, said in an interview with the Nelson County Times she was in part spurred to run following the difficulties of at-home learning during the pandemic and lacking reliable internet connection at her home.
If elected, her priorities include fostering more community-based activities, increased access to local government and support for county small business recovery following COVID-19. She also pointed to issues surrounding the possibility of consolidating the county’s two elementary schools into a single building and increased scrutiny over Nelson County Public Schools’ budget.