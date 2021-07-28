As projections show ongoing enrollment loss in Nelson County schools, officials ask why

“Well I would hope that prior to seeing it [decline] continue, that there will be further conversations about community planning, about community housing, about community jobs and there are conversations happening,” Eagle said.

Can long-term solutions fix declining numbers now?

Good things are on the horizon for Nelson County, according to local officials.

Universal broadband coverage in 2024 could encourage more young professionals and more families to move to the area, especially with the advent of virtual instruction from the pandemic.

Proposed housing developments like Afton-based Renaissance Ridge could bring affordable and suburban housing options to Nelson County and attract younger families, Irvin said, although the development has sparked harsh criticism from some residents.

Conversations are ongoing about the direction of the county through the revamp of the county’s comprehensive plan.

But these projects are years in the making and Eagle said there’s no telling what benefits to enrollment these changes may reap. Eagle said conversations should have taken place prior to now and she wasn’t sure of any solutions in the short run that could offset losses.