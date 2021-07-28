As projections show ongoing enrollment loss in Nelson County schools, officials ask why

As projections show enrollment in Nelson County Public Schools will continue to decline in the near future, school officials are eager to see what the next few years will hold.
“We don’t have that crystal ball; I wish we did, to truly see what’s going to happen in the next couple years,” Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Martha Eagle said.
Enrollment in Nelson County Public Schools has declined by roughly 18% during the past roughly half-decade, not including projections for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
According to fall enrollment data from the Virginia Department of Education website, Nelson schools reported 1,959 students during the 2015-16 school year.
In the 2020-21 school year, that number has plummeted to 1,596 enrolled students, or a decrease of more than 360 students. NCPS saw its biggest drop off in recent history with the loss of 112 students between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school year.
Between the 2010 and 2015 school years, enrollment mostly fluctuated between the mid- to high-1900s. Data available on the VDOE website dates back about as far as the turn of the century.
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said this downward trend, which really began taking shape in the 2015-16 school year, has raised one essential question for school administration: Why?
Irvin estimated there could be any number of reasons that served as the catalyst for declining enrollment that began during 2015, from an increasingly aging population to decreases in rates of child births in the division to generational and cultural shifts.
There also are more opportunities for families to pursue education for their child outside of the public school system, she said.
Nelson County Public Schools uses data from the Virginia Department of Health on live births in the county and tracks how those newborns age over roughly five years to project kindergarten enrollment.
“If you look at the number of births then from the number of births now ... there just aren’t as many children being born that are residents of Nelson County,” Irvin said.
This upcoming school year, enrollment is projected and funded at 1,507 students — a number that does not necessarily translate to actual students in the classroom.
Irvin said student enrollment in NCPS is projected to decline over the next four years at 1,492; 1,458; 1,439; and 1,417.
Nelson County isn’t alone as other Lynchburg-area school divisions have reported enrollment loses during the past decade, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education.
From the 2021-11 to 2020-21 school years, Lynchburg and Bedford County experienced enrollment losses of 8% and 13%, respectively. Neighboring Amherst County saw a 12% increase in enrollment during that same time period.
Community factors influence school enrollment
As enrollment is likely to continue downward in the foreseeable future for Nelson County, school officials point to outside factors that have contributed to the decline.
For Eagle, the issue boils down to two factors: housing and employment opportunities which have been “lacking and there’s been a drop even in the population for Nelson.”
Eagle added data supports that for families that move out of the area, retirees move in to take their place.
“Those two factors are a community issue that definitely are impacting the school enrollment,” Eagle said.
Young couples are taking longer to set down roots either. According to Irvin, they are more mobile, often settling in dwellings like apartments or townhomes, and Nelson lacks options that appeal to that “mobile environment.”
“When you look at the number of families in the county and then those that are having children, that’s the drop,” Eagle said. “Our culture is changing. Families aren’t as large as they once were. A lot of young people are waiting to their early to mid-30s [to have kids] when 10 years ago that was taboo.”
With a population of just less than 15,000, nearly 30% of Nelson County residents are older than the age of 65, according to 2019 U.S. Census data. Nelson’s population experienced a slight dip from 15,020 in 2010.
According to County Administrator Steve Carter, Nelson’s population is anticipated to remain relatively unchanged over the next couple decades, possibly even experiencing a slight dip.
Population projections from the Charlottesville-based Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service taken in 2019 show Nelson County may see an small increase in its population in 2030 but will decline again by 2040.
While the county does not regularly track population data, Carter said the trend from the Weldon Cooper data shows more people are dying in Nelson County than being born, but any significant loss in population is offset by people moving into the county to replace those who are passing away.
Carter disagreed that there were not sufficient housing or employment opportunities in Nelson County, noting a wealth of tourism-related jobs. He said real estate values in the county are possibly higher than most neighboring counties and most residents live on larger properties.
County ordinance states homes in an Agricultural (A-1) zoned district must have a minimum of two acres of land.
“It’s just the Nelson way. If you’re going to live here, you’re just going to live on a larger property, and that is probably going to cost more,” Carter said.
Irvin noted there are more avenues now for parents in educating their children in a non-public school setting, including homeschooling, private schools or schools that offer a religious-based education for their child. She said Nelson has an active homeschool population.
Effects on the division
Losing an average of 73 students per school year produces very real effects on the division, its staff and its students.
Eagle said the two greatest effects on the division are state funding and staffing.
“What’s hard to predict with busing, transportation and staffing is the fact that they don’t all come from one grade. They don’t all come from one school,” Eagle said of the effects of dropping enrollment. “It’s a scattered effect and so it’s a gradual decrease that we’ve had to make with our staffing and our busing routing and all that.”
In fiscal year 2020, NCPS cut 10 staff positions. This fiscal year, the division shed two additional teacher positions as a cost-saving measure. Several positions have been left vacant because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well.
Certain programs also must be maintained regardless of the level of enrollment, Eagle added.
“No matter how few they are you still have to maintain certain programs and certain initiatives as a school division. So it’s going to be a challenge for sure,” Eagle said. “Just in my time for the last several years we have lost both administrators, support staff and teacher positions as we’ve seen a decline.”
Consolidation of the county’s two elementary schools — Tye River and Rockfish River — also is a possibility. County staff have proposed a feasibility study to examine this possible measure and included funds in this current fiscal year to meet that end.
This most recent budget cycle, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors approved funds to move forward with the study in fiscal year 2022, but Carter said the board is not obligated to pursue the project.
In 2020, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors examined the findings of an initial report that would form the framework of the eventual study should the board of supervisors decide to move forward with it.
The report mentions several reasons why consolidation of the two schools may be a viable option as well as where to house students should that be the direction Nelson takes. The 2020 report states continued declining enrollment at the primary-grade level, a reduction in state funding and an increase in local funds to offset that loss as being reasons to consider consolidation.
It also notes future static revenue growth in the county as being unable to meet the local fiscal demands from the division. Carter said staff proposed the study because of the financial burden on the county.
Carter said he was not overly concerned with the county’s declining enrollment. Rather, he was confident the the county and school administration deal with the challenge.
“Can the county sustain the school division even despite significant enrollment loss? Yeah, likely. But it will likely catch up to the county at some point unless the county and school administration can find a means to deal with this enrollment loss,” Carter said.
The report also states further enrollment decline could result in only a single elementary school having sufficient capacity to house all elementary school students or another facility could be built to meet that need.
Carter stressed, however, that no cost-saving measures should negatively affect the quality of education in the county.
“There can’t be any impact on the quality of education. That would just be the worse thing that could happen. Saving money is one thing … but those funds have to be used effectively,” Carter said.
Eagle said the reality of consolidation will depend on enrollment decline but could strip the Rockfish and Tye River communities of their individual identities and could affect already long travel times for students and parents. She also noted the unique opportunities small classrooms bring to education.
“If the drop does not continue as severe as predicted keeping two smaller schools is more advantageous than having a larger elementary school, especially at the elementary level,” Eagle said. “And the community feel. Rockfish being the community of Rockfish and Tye River being the community of Tye River, it’s hard to break from those communities.”
Prior to seeing enrollment continue to decline, however, Eagle said she hopes further conversations will be held about community planning that can involve the schools.
“Well I would hope that prior to seeing it [decline] continue, that there will be further conversations about community planning, about community housing, about community jobs and there are conversations happening,” Eagle said.
Can long-term solutions fix declining numbers now?
Good things are on the horizon for Nelson County, according to local officials.
Universal broadband coverage in 2024 could encourage more young professionals and more families to move to the area, especially with the advent of virtual instruction from the pandemic.
Proposed housing developments like Afton-based Renaissance Ridge could bring affordable and suburban housing options to Nelson County and attract younger families, Irvin said, although the development has sparked harsh criticism from some residents.
Conversations are ongoing about the direction of the county through the revamp of the county’s comprehensive plan.
But these projects are years in the making and Eagle said there’s no telling what benefits to enrollment these changes may reap. Eagle said conversations should have taken place prior to now and she wasn’t sure of any solutions in the short run that could offset losses.
“Are we going to be able to stop what’s happening? Maybe, maybe not. I can’t think of anything short term that I can do in the next six months to bring in 100 more kids … things are going to happen whether the conversations happen or not, it’s just going to lend to a better plan and better strategies if those conversations continue to happen,” Eagle said.
Carter said the solution is not as simple as increasing the county’s population and bringing in more students, however, as that would increase the amount of per-pupil funding at the local level which current revenues would not be able to support.
Carter said the county would need about $1.4 million in property value — based off the county’s real property tax rate of $0.72 per $100 of assessed value — to support a single new student. He cautioned while state funding should also increase as enrollment goes up, there is no guarantee.
One of the main objectives of the current comprehensive plan is to maintain the rural character of Nelson County.
“It’s just a challenge and its right in front of us, but I guess the [board of supervisors] doesn’t want to rush into anything yet. They want to take their time to see if trends will continue,” Carter said.
In the short term, attention needs to be focused on managing the effects on funding and staffing of student loss, Eagle said.
Other than leveraging what makes Nelson an attractive county to call home and the merits of a small, rural school division, continuing to foster the relationship between the county’s school board and board of supervisors also will benefit NCPS as it grapples with plummeting enrollment.
Ensuring the schools have a seat at the table when it comes to county planning also could play an important role, Eagle said.