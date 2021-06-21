As vaccine demand drops officials pivot to mobile efforts, outreach

COVID-19 vaccination numbers have reached new heights in Nelson County with half of all residents being fully vaccinated, but as demand for the vaccine declines, health officials are shifting their focus to ramp up mobile efforts and outreach.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health website show Nelson County, at 50% of residents being fully vaccinated as of June 16, staying roughly in line with vaccine trends in the rest of the state with more than 48% of Virginians being fully vaccinated.

Nelson's immunization rates, along with other localities in the Blue Ridge Health, continue to be some of the highest percentages in the state. The amount of new COVID-19 cases reported in the county — with a population of just less than 15,000 — also have slowed down drastically.

As of June 17, Nelson has accumulated 894 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, 41 hospitalizations and 13 fatalities.

Despite Nelson's milestone and some localities within the Blue Ridge Health District reaching more than 70% of adults with at least their first dose, health district officials said during a virtual town hall June 17 they are looking at new tactics to bring shots to the masses as they combat declining interest in immunization appointments.