As vaccine demand drops officials pivot to mobile efforts, outreach

COVID-19 vaccination numbers have reached new heights in Nelson County with half of all residents being fully vaccinated, but as demand for the vaccine declines, health officials are shifting their focus to ramp up mobile efforts and outreach.
Data from the Virginia Department of Health website show Nelson County, at 50% of residents being fully vaccinated as of June 16, staying roughly in line with vaccine trends in the rest of the state with more than 48% of Virginians being fully vaccinated.
Nelson's immunization rates, along with other localities in the Blue Ridge Health, continue to be some of the highest percentages in the state. The amount of new COVID-19 cases reported in the county — with a population of just less than 15,000 — also have slowed down drastically.
As of June 17, Nelson has accumulated 894 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, 41 hospitalizations and 13 fatalities.
Despite Nelson's milestone and some localities within the Blue Ridge Health District reaching more than 70% of adults with at least their first dose, health district officials said during a virtual town hall June 17 they are looking at new tactics to bring shots to the masses as they combat declining interest in immunization appointments.
"We’ve made great progress over the course of the past six months," Ryan McKay, incident commander for the BRHD, said. "We’re confident we’re heading in the right direction. We may not get to 70% in all of our localities but we’re well on our way."
To offset the diminishing demand for first dose appointments during the past several weeks, McKay said the health district is transitioning from large, mass-vaccination sites and using those resources for mobile operations.
Earlier this month, BRHD introduced a new mobile health clinic, which can be scheduled for individual events or for use by specific entities like businesses, and homebound vaccinations through community partnerships which began in March.
“We’re really excited to be places we haven't been before like farmers markets and county fairs and other places and really to have a presence in neighborhoods across our district," Rebecca Schmidt, BRHD Director of Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives, said of the mobile unit.
A partnership between Charlottesville Fire Department, BRHD and UVa Health is bringing homebound vaccines across the health district -- which covers Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Greene and Nelson counties and the city of Charlottesville -- with mobility or other issues with accessibility to fixed sites.
Emily Pelliccia, Charlottesville's COVID Incident Commander, said during the town hall that 175 residents have received homebound vaccines since the program began.
Homebound visits also allow officials to vaccinate entire households for anyone ages 12 or older in the same appointment.
“It’s a win win for everybody," she said. “COVID has presented the opportunity to really identify the most vulnerable in ways that we couldn't have previously and that’s just been a tremendous opportunity across the public health and public safety spectrum.”
The BRHD also is focusing on community outreach to address ongoing hesitancies regarding the vaccine.
Justin Vesser, with UVa Health, said removing physicals barriers to vaccine access like proximity, scheduling conflicts or convenience for people who otherwise would get the shot is something officials can more easily combat.
Pelliccia said difficulty navigating registration may have also been a barrier for some, but most if not all BRHD clinics now offer walk-in services with no pre-registration required.
“We still think there are a lot of people out there who aren’t getting it specifically because we haven't made it easy enough,” Vesser said.
Other elements of hesitancy like those who may not want to take the risk because of potential side effects or do not see the worth in the vaccine are harder to overcome, he said.
"So those are tougher things that we can kind of only combat those with the passage of time and also making sure we have good, reliable information that's always there in a stress-free, pressure-free environment," Vesser said.