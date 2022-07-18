 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities: Juvenile suspect in Shipman shooting taken into custody

A juvenile suspect is charged with attempted homicide and other offenses following a July 14 shooting in Shipman, authorities said.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at around 4 p.m. Thursday about shots fired in the 11000 block of Virginia 56, about three miles from its intersection with U.S. 29.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, whose name was not released, also is charged with attempted homicide, attempted armed robbery, shooting or throwing missiles at a car, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and threats of death or bodily injury to a person.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office did not specify whether anyone was injured during the incident. 

- Emma Martin 

