Blue Ridge Mountain Maze opens gates for new season Sept. 24

Blue Ridge Mountain Maze in Lovingston is kicking off a new season on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The season runs through Nov. 6 from noon to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. On Monday, Oct. 10, the 5-acre maze will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Located at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery, 165 Old Ridge Road, the maze in its 23rd year overall and third consecutive year has a large selection of pumpkins and local farm products.

A courtyard of fun activities for kids of all ages, including farm animals, apple slingshots, giant slides, mini-mazes, tire swings, a giant hay bale obstacle course, fidget ladders and more is part of the maze experience. The courtyard is filled with farm education signs to add learning to the event.

The maze’s theme this year is “Bee A~Mazed!” to celebrate the sweet nectar of life and the important role pollinators and bees have on the planet.

The maze has 2.5 miles of paths. Each maze wanderer is armed with a

survival guide and a mission to collect puzzle pieces to the maze design and test their trivia skills to find their way out. Awaiting them is a victory bridge to look over what they just completed. The maze takes about 45 minutes to

complete.

“Night Mazes are super popular for anyone seeking a night time adventure,” a news release from Blue Ridge Mountain Maze states. “Wandering the maze with flashlights under the moon with a campfire waiting at the end is a special experience.”

The maze has live music, special events on select weekends and movies in the meadow on a big screen on select weekend nights.

“It is a bit of work, but the weather has been good, corn is thick and tall, and we are ready to launch into what has already become a tradition in

Central Virginia,” co-owner Kat Knott said in the release. “We are praised for our colorful, hand-made, non-commercial farm event filled with farm animals, hand painted educational displays, kid’s activities, and great products from local farms that fill our country store. The maze is the main feature and will easily challenge a group. The rest of the farm activities can fill even more fun hours.”