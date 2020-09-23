Blue Ridge Railway Trail sections that sustained recent storm damage to undergo repairs

Two sections of the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail in Piney River damaged by recent storms will undergo repairs after Amherst County officials approved up to $100,000 to cover the work.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors authorized the money, which will come from a fines and forfeiture fund for the county’s parks system, during its Sept. 15 meeting. Two areas of the Rose Mill trail area washed out from storms and the county’s public works department is set to perform repair work.
A few area residents asked the board during a public comments session to consider providing money for the repairs to the trail, which spans miles near the Amherst-Nelson border on Virginia 151 and is popular for hiking, biking and horseback riding.
Emily Harper, a retired director of recreation in Nelson County who previously worked as a recreation specialist in Amherst, described the trail as an asset to the region.
“It is very important to me,” said Harper. “It is a valuable resource for Amherst and Nelson counties.”
Harper said the trail system is vital for outdoor use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s very, very important to have that fixed so people have access to the trail,” Harper said.
Janet Hunter, a Schuyler resident and president of the Blue Ridge Railway Trail Foundation, also spoke in favor of the needed repairs.
Tim Ware, an Amherst resident who is highly involved in the Amherst Mountain Biking Club, said many enjoy the Blue Ridge Railway Trail system.
“It’s such a nice trail,” Ware said. “I use it a lot.”
The board’s appropriation coincides with the Amherst County Comprehensive Plan’s goal of maximizing parks and recreation services for all age groups and promoting use of public facilities.
“I think the trail is very important to the community,” Supervisor Tom Martin said.
