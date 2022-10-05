Blue Ridge Tunnel among nine sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register

The Blue Ridge Tunnel, which runs between Nelson and Augusta counties, was recently recognized for its historic significance.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources announced Sept. 22 the tunnel and eight other historic sites have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.

Reopened to the public in 2020, the restored Blue Ridge Tunnel spans 4,279 feet from Afton to about three miles east of Waynesboro and was bored 700 feet below the Rockfish Gap in the Appalachian Mountains. It now functions as the centerpiece of the 2.25-mile Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail.

Construction on the railroad tunnel began in 1850, according to the VDHR nomination form, after the French engineer Claudius Crozet was hired to design and oversee construction of a 17-mile section of railroad over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

This Blue Ridge Railroad included four tunnels, the Blue Ridge Tunnel being the longest. Construction of the tunnel took eight years and was completed by a workforce of primarily Irish immigrants, aided by enslaved people. Workers dug the tunnel with hand tools and by blasting black gunpowder, without the use of ventilation shafts or dynamite.

Charlottesville author Mary Lyons has written three books on the tunnel and the Blue Ridge Railroad and transcribed an e-book of letters between Crozet and the Board of Public Works in Richmond. Her most recent book is “Slave Labor on Virginia’s Blue Ridge Railroad,” published in 2020, and focuses solely on the labor of enslaved people. Lyons said in a Sept. 29 phone interview she first started researching Irish immigrant labor on the railroad in 2009, and within four months had uncovered the names of 500 immigrants who worked on the Blue Ridge Railroad.

“That was the first thing I wanted to do, was name them,” she said.

Through studying and transcribing the Blue Ridge Railroad papers collection at the Library of Virginia, Lyons recorded the names of thousands of workers, many repeated over the months and years.

Lyons’ interest stems from her own heritage. An Irish and American citizen, her great grandparents were children during the Great Hunger in Ireland, and emigrated to the United States, later followed by their son, Lyons’ grandfather. Her great-grandfather worked in a coal mine, and her idea of his experience drew her to the immigrants who built the tunnel.

“There was just something about knowing that that was his life down in that dark, damp, dangerous place — that’s why the tunnel called to me and the men who built it, because it was definitely dark and damp and dangerous and noisy.”

According to the nomination form, laborers worked on the tunnel 24 hours a day in shifts, boring from both ends simultaneously to meet in the middle. Progress averaged 26 feet on each side per month, and was slowed by yearly labor strikes and a cholera outbreak in 1854. Lyons said one labor strike in 1853 lasted three weeks.

Enslaved workers were contracted out by their masters and completed less dangerous work like hauling debris, blacksmithing and laying rails, while Irish workers did the more treacherous work of blasting and drilling — not out of concern for the enslaved people but because contractors would have to pay the slave owner if an enslaved worker lost his life.

Lyons has recorded 13 Irish immigrants who died in violent construction accidents inside the tunnel, though hundreds of railroad workers and their family members died of various illnesses. She also knows of four enslaved men who died on the tracks in railroad car accidents.

Irish workers were a source of cheap labor after their mass immigration to the U.S., fleeing poverty and starvation in their home county.

“They were considered a different race, really,” Lyons said.

These immigrants lived in simple shanties around railroad work sites that were abandoned after the job was complete — background provided in the nomination form describes the unsanitary and mean conditions in shanty towns. Lyons said many Irish workers on the Blue Ridge Railroad settled in Staunton, where there was a Catholic church. Others moved north or west with railroad construction, or returned to Ireland.

The Blue Ridge Tunnel opened for use in 1858 and was the longest tunnel in the U.S. at that time. It remains the longest hand-excavated and black powder-blasted tunnel in the U.S. and is one of the earliest efforts to cross the Appalachian Mountains by rail. Its atypically elliptical shape was part of Crozet’s design; he calculated the shape would be stronger, prevent collapse and be cheaper to blast.

During the American Civil War, the Blue Ridge Railroad and Blue Ridge Tunnel became very important to Confederate forces for transporting troops and supplies, and the tunnel was a target for Federal troops. Confederate forces successfully defended it until the Battle of Waynesboro in 1865. The federal government continued to consider it a vital transportation system and placed guards at the tunnel during World Wars I and II. It was abandoned in 1944 when a larger tunnel was constructed running parallel to it.

Nelson County purchased the tunnel from the CSX Corporation in 2002 and sought to restore it in cooperation with the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Foundation. Restoration started in 2014 and was completed in three phases: building a parking area and multi-purpose trail on the eastern side, repairs to the interior brickwork, and construction of a parking lot and trail from the western portal to U.S. 250. The tunnel saw nearly 7,000 visitors in the 10 days after its opening on Nov. 21, 2020.

“This tunnel was — is — a big part of Virginia’s history and national history,” Lyons said.

“The fact that Irish laborers built it alongside enslaved laborers I think is very important to recognize.”