Board approves RCUT for Lovingston signal, other traffic safety improvement projects

With the approval of the board of supervisors, Nelson County is on track to apply for three state-funded intersection improvement projects. But the county is still years away from seeing any major changes to intersections on U.S. 29 and Virginia 151.

At the board’s June 14 meeting, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Lynchburg District Planning Manager Rick Youngblood presented the board with three concepts; for changes to the Virginia 151 and Virginia 6 intersection, the Tambark Drive and Virginia 151 intersection, and the U.S. 29 and Front Street signalized intersection.

Youngblood explained the three projects are in the Smart Scale pre-application stage and are the product of previous studies. Smart Scale is a program by which VDOT evaluates and prioritizes transportation infrastructure improvement for state funding. Final applications for Smart Scale projects are due Aug. 1; Youngblood appeared before the board for the approval required to continue the process.

Youngblood first presented a plan for the T-Intersection where Virginia 6 meets Virginia 151 to be converted to a single lane roundabout.

Supervisor Ernie Reed asked about a timeline for the project. Youngblood said the estimated August 2025 start date included with the diagram would more likely be in 2027 or 2028.

“My only comment is not soon enough,” Reed responded.

The intersection lies in his district.

The second project targets the Tambark Drive and Virginia 151 intersection, between the BP gas station and Sentara Afton Family Medicine. Improvements include a regrade of the embankment to improve visibility to 151, curve radius modifications and new stop signs at the intersection.

The final project is to replace the current signal at the U.S. 29 and Front Street intersection with a signalized Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) intersection. Youngblood characterized the intersection as a “priority 1” out of four location based on the number of crashes that occur “from cross-feeding, turning movements, rear-end collisions — you name it, you’ve had just about every accident at this location.” He estimated some 16,000 to 20,000 vehicles pass through the location daily.

A signalized RCUT would eliminate direct cross-feeding across U.S. 29 — from Callohill Drive to Front Street and vise-versa. In the RCUT scenario, vehicles trying to cross U.S. 29 would instead make a right turn and then a U-Turn further up the highway. Vehicles would still be able to make left and right turns onto U.S. 29 from either street.

The scenario includes a total of four 2-phase signals: two at the intersection to control traffic making left turns north and south and one at each U-turn point. In a June 17 email, Youngblood clarified the new signals will permit only certain movements, such as through and left-turn, whereas a typical 4-phase allow for all movements, including right turns. According to Youngblood, the signals actually allow for more through movement.

Youngblood recognized the unpopularity of the scenario but told the board there’s only so many possible alternatives that work at the location. He said the RCUT is the “preferred alternative,” and the “safest, most cost-beneficial project,” adding the change would reduce the 32 conflict points and Front Street intersections (and at any typical signalized intersection) to 24. VDOT defines conflict points as locations where vehicle travel paths intersect. According to Youngblood, a roundabout would reduce conflict points to 16 but isn’t feasible at this location.

“U-turns are proven to be more safe and effective,” he said of the new method for crossing 29, adding the RCUT design fits within the existing roadway footprint.

Youngblood told the board an RCUT would also reduce speeds through the intersection by providing a more advanced warning. He said his department is considering adding flashing beacons before the intersection.

Board Chair Jesse Rutherford expressed some hesitation: “I just think it might be a little bit too soon for us to be the experiment for an RCUT, at least for our general area” but said he was in favor of moving the project forward once Youngblood confirmed the county could withdraw from the project at a later date if residents say they don’t want it.

In February, the Commonwealth Transportation Board will begin evaluating the Smart Scale applications and decide which projects to include in the Six Year Improvement Plan (SYIP). A public comment period will follow before a final SYIP is set in June 2023.

