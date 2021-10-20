Board denies permit request for campground

A special use permit application for a campground in Roseland was denied during the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ Oct. 12 meeting.
Margaret and Daniel Mais of Crozet sought the permit for a campground on a vacant property zoned Agriculture (A-1) with active building permit for a permanent yurt proposed to be constructed as a single-family dwelling. The applicants sought the permit to build two yurts on the 2.69-acre property about a half mile south of the intersection of Virginia 151 and Beech Grove Road.
According to Nelson County code, the building of the yurts on the property would fall under the category of a campground, despite one of the yurts being a permanent structure.
The county’s zoning ordinance requires a minimum of 2 acres per dwelling unit, which means the property does not contain enough acreage to place the second yurt by-right and requires the special use permit. Any place used for transient camping where compensation is expected in order to stay in a tent, travel trailer or motor home is considered a campground in the ordinance.
The Nelson County Planning Commission in September recommended denial of the permit.
James Lewis, a nearby resident, during a public hearing said those who live in the area “played by the rules” in terms of zoning. He said he wishes the owners success with their land but not through a commercial use.
“It should be residential, so they follow the same rules we did,” Lewis said.
Alan Adell, a nearby resident, said if approved the permit allows the owners to establish a commercial use in his neighborhood and he opposes it.
“This is an attempt to put a commercial enterprise into a residential neighborhood,” Adell said.
According to the application from Margaret and Daniel Mais, the site would be used for family and friends and the yurt, when not in use, would be rented out on a short-term basis. The permanent yurt was to be constructed as a primary residence.
Resident Sue Waterman said she moved to the area for the quiet, open space and is not in favor of the proposed use.
“I would ask the board to enforce your own zoning laws,” Waterman said to supervisors. “...To put a party venue next to our property is not really why I came here.”
In a separate matter, the board voted unanimously to approve a request by an Afton man seeking to rezone a piece of property to residential, as well as approving a special use permit to allow two vacation houses.
Scott Koehler’s property at 197 Avon Road in Afton was split-zoned, with the southern portion being zoned Residential (R-1), while the northern portion is zoned as Business (B-1). The previous property owner had the northern portion rezoned to B-1 in 1988 to operate an auto body repair shop on the property.
According to the permit application, the landowner purchased the land, but following significant cosmetic changes realized the southern portion was rezoned to B-1 and was used for the auto garage.
No one spoke during a public hearing on the zoning request.
Earlier in the board’s meeting, Chair Ernie Reed said the planning commission, which he serves in a liaison capacity, is taking a look at current zoning regulations for vacation homes and short-term rentals as part of a planned update to the comprehensive plan. Reed said in the past four months the county has received 32 applications seeking business licenses for vacation home, short-term rental and Airbnb uses.
“That’s a trend that looks like it’s accelerating,” Reed said.