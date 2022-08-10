Camille commemoration features Bluegrass concert

To commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille, the Historical Society will hold a bluegrass concert on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Nelson Center, 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $20.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Oakland Museum will present several videos and aerial photos of the county taken before and after the 1969 flood, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m.

Caleb Bailey and Paine’s Run will unveil “Camille,” a song Bailey wrote about the flood. They will also perform two other songs related to Nelson, one about the Blue Ridge Tunnel and another about hard cider in Nellysford.

The band formed in 2021 due to the success of Bailey’s album, ‘Poplar & Pine.’ Bailey lends lead vocals to the band and is joined by Rob Slusser on banjo, Brandon Kyle on bass, Joe Showalter on fiddle, Chandler Beavers on mandolin, and newest member, Wyatt Wood on guitar and vocals. The band is based in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and has performed at high-profile fairs, festivals, and concert events this year.

Bailey comes from a long line of musical influences in his family. His great grandparents recorded music and were bluegrass promoters, and his great uncle played with Tom T. Hall and Eddie Rabbit as a steel guitar and Dobro player. Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine says Bailey is “an authentic vocalist who gets his important messages across with mature and heartfelt song writing and singing. He’s got his own style and messages to share, seemingly beyond his years.”

Bailey, a fire captain in Rockingham County, had read and seen much about Hurricane Camille and its impact on Nelson. He was on his way to Appomattox to record a song about Camille and stopped at the Lovingston Food Lion where he recognized and introduced himself to Warren Raines, a well-known survivor of the flood, who, along with his brother, lost most of their family to Camille.

Bailey then approached Nelson County High School about doing a benefit for the Historical Society’s Camille Resource Center and introducing his album “Camille.”