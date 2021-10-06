Candidates forum slated for Oct. 14 at Rockfish Valley Community Center

The Nelson County Homebuilders Association and Nelson County Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
The forum is set for 7 p.m. at the Rockfish Valley Community Center, 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton.
All candidates for state and local races, including the Virginia House of Delegates, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors and Nelson County School Board are encouraged to attend.
Early voting is underway for the Nov. 2 election. Local candidates on the ballot include:
Central District, Board of Supervisors: Ernie Reed (incumbent) and Pamela Brice.
North District, Board of Supervisors: Tommy Harvey (incumbent) and Mary S. Cunningham. School Board: Janet Turner-Giles (incumbent).
East District, Board of Supervisors: Jesse Rutherford (incumbent).
Nelson residents are encouraged to attend and bring written questions.