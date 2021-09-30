Candlelight Ministries partners with Grace Episcopal in Massie's Mill to open food pantry

Since launching Candlelight Ministries in 2006, Larry and Cheryl Randall feel they have been called to do one thing: "Get out of our comfort zone."
On Sept. 27, Candlelight Ministries continued its mission by opening up a food pantry in Nelson County, launching a partnership with Grace Episcopal Church in Massie's Mill.
"We would go to food festivals to promote our ministry," said Larry Randall, "and people would come up to us and ask us to come into Nelson County, to bring a food pantry to Nelson County."
The mobile food pantry at Grace Episcopal will be open at 3 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month for members of the community who qualify for the program. The outreach also will provide special meals for families during the holiday season, like a Thanksgiving dinner when the season comes around.
The partnership between Grace Episcopal and Candlelight Ministries has only been in the works for less than a month, but the goal for Candlelight is to see the same quick success they saw at its Brookneal location.
David Randall, who is Larry's brother and who helps with food distribution for Candlelight, remembered the early days at the Brookneal food pantry and is "amazed" by what it has become now.
"We started nine months ago in Brookneal, a place people told us was a food desert," David Randall said. "But now we're serving 45 families monthly at that location."
According to Cheryl Randall, the food pantry provides families four boxes of food, which will cover all the nutrition areas required to make food till the next month.
"They are getting their staples, they are getting their bread box, fruit box, produce box, and a meat box," Randall said. "But we try to get the extra things, jellies to go with the peanut butter, spices to mix in with the food, and other things that make the box special."
Candlelight Ministries doesn't just operate food drives, however. It also was named a "national reach program" through the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. That allows the organization to deliver meals to the homes of elderly families that need the help.
Cheryl Randall said that the reaction of the people in the homes they deliver to makes the entire trip worth it.
"We have so many people in our complexes that, when we deliver boxes, they say 'I took my grocery list and could cross off almost everything,' and we enjoy hearing that."
Families in need of help from the food pantry can go to Grace Episcopal Church at 1934 Crabtree Falls Highway in Massie's Mill. The volunteers at the food pantry are asking the families that come wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and bring an ID to help make the paperwork process move quickly to help as many families as possible.