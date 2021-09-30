Candlelight Ministries partners with Grace Episcopal in Massie's Mill to open food pantry

According to Cheryl Randall, the food pantry provides families four boxes of food, which will cover all the nutrition areas required to make food till the next month.

"They are getting their staples, they are getting their bread box, fruit box, produce box, and a meat box," Randall said. "But we try to get the extra things, jellies to go with the peanut butter, spices to mix in with the food, and other things that make the box special."

Candlelight Ministries doesn't just operate food drives, however. It also was named a "national reach program" through the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. That allows the organization to deliver meals to the homes of elderly families that need the help.

Cheryl Randall said that the reaction of the people in the homes they deliver to makes the entire trip worth it.

"We have so many people in our complexes that, when we deliver boxes, they say 'I took my grocery list and could cross off almost everything,' and we enjoy hearing that."