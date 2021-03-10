Clinics begin vaccinating people ages 65 and older in Nelson near COVID-19 anniversary

Almost a year since the first reported case of COVID-19 in Virginia on March 7, 2020, the Wintergreen Fire and Rescue partnered with Blue Ridge Health District for a vaccine clinic March 4.

According to Curtis Sheets, chief of the Wintergreen department, a combination of Virginia Department of Health, Wintergreen staff and volunteers from the Medical Reserve Corps administered 200 Moderna vaccines to mostly individuals older than the age of 65.

Sheets said a fraction of those doses would be administered to phase 1a personnel as well. That first phase includes front-line health care workers.

The March 4 clinic in Nellysford was the first time the department has hosted such an event. Sheets said they were spurred to act in order to “maximize access to it on this side of the county.”

It also marks one of the first clinics for individuals ages 65 and older in Nelson County, according to Kathryn Goodman, with BRHD. She added the health district is beginning to see an increase in vaccines but limited supplies continues to be an issue.