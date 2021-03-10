Clinics begin vaccinating people ages 65 and older in Nelson near COVID-19 anniversary

Almost a year since the first reported case of COVID-19 in Virginia on March 7, 2020, the Wintergreen Fire and Rescue partnered with Blue Ridge Health District for a vaccine clinic March 4.
According to Curtis Sheets, chief of the Wintergreen department, a combination of Virginia Department of Health, Wintergreen staff and volunteers from the Medical Reserve Corps administered 200 Moderna vaccines to mostly individuals older than the age of 65.
Sheets said a fraction of those doses would be administered to phase 1a personnel as well. That first phase includes front-line health care workers.
The March 4 clinic in Nellysford was the first time the department has hosted such an event. Sheets said they were spurred to act in order to “maximize access to it on this side of the county.”
It also marks one of the first clinics for individuals ages 65 and older in Nelson County, according to Kathryn Goodman, with BRHD. She added the health district is beginning to see an increase in vaccines but limited supplies continues to be an issue.
“So essentially we reached out to [VDH] to say, ‘Can we help you get more doses out to Nelson County?’ and the real reason why we did that — the catalyst — was for a lot of our folks who live out in this area, the drive to Charlottesville or even just the drive over to Lovingston is a little bit intimidating,” Sheets said.
“The goal is just to be a force multiplier for VDH here in Nelson County so we can get it done twice as fast.”
As of the end of day March 4, Sheets said the eight of the department’s 31 staffers are qualified to administer vaccines, but he anticipated that number will increase to roughly half.
In mid-January, the Blue Ridge Health District announced it would be entering phase 1b of its vaccine rollout, covering other first responders, teachers, farm workers, government officials and more despite scarce supplies of the vaccine.
Health officials at the time backed the move as it would allow them to begin vaccinating the elderly.
However, limited supply meant it would be several weeks before the health district could begin vaccinating that population as they continued to move through phase 1a. Goodman said in a March 3 email the health district expanded to begin offering vaccines to people ages 65 and older at the end of February.
The Nelson Heritage Center in Arrington continued the push into the new demographic Feb. 27, with its own vaccine clinic offering 300 doses. Edith Napier, a Heritage Center board member, said they were “very, very happy” to work with BRHD.
“The Heritage Center is an integral part of this community. It’s a real privilege being able to reach out to that 65-and-older group and get them vaccinated,” Napier said, adding it was important to also vaccinate caregivers.
The Heritage Center continues to occasionally host COVID-19 testing, but Napier said this was the first time the site had been used for vaccinations.
According to the Virginia Department of Heath’s website, 4,923 vaccinations have been administered in Nelson County — or roughly a third of the county’s total population — and 1,721 people have been fully vaccinated as of March 5.
Nelson County reported 786 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, 33 hospitalizations and nine deaths, the latest data shows.
Stoney Creek resident Jacqueline Castro said she was a little nervous to receive her shot that morning, but was otherwise feeling fine after leaving the post-vaccine waiting area.
She said she was compelled to get the vaccine for other people’s safety more so than her own concerns with the virus.
“I just feel like we’re so fortunate that our government pushed for this working with business and pharmaceuticals to make this happen as fast as it did,” she said.
Sheets noted there had been some confusion March 4 with walk-ins who had completed the pre-registration form thinking they could also receive a vaccine that day. Sheets said any person who had been signed up to receive a vaccine during that clinic would have gotten an email with further details.
In his 30 year-career, Sheets said he never anticipated being in a position to administer vaccines during a pandemic, but that cause has since become one of the department’s main goals, pushing everything else they wanted to accomplish to next year.
“It’s our job to respond to somebody’s health care emergency after it’s gone bad. This is different. This is us trying to keep people well on the front end,” Sheets said. “ ... [I]t’s hard to imagine anything being more important for us to do with our downtime right now than this.”
People interested in signing up for a vaccine can complete the state’s pre-registration form at vaccinate.virginia.gov.