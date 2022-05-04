Commission backs brewery's advertising, Crabtree Falls campground

A pair of special use permits — for the Blue Mountain Barrel House billboards along U.S. 29 and for a rustic Crabtree Falls-adjacent campground — will head to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ review after the county’s planning commission recommended approval for both on April 27.

“It’s a special place,” James McCullough of Virginia Beach said of his 35-acre property along Crabtree Falls Highway. “I’m blessed to be the steward of this land for a couple of years.”

McCullough told the board he’d purchased the land about a year ago and is planning to create a “very simple outdoor experience,” on the property.

According to Planning & Zoning Director Dylan Bishop, zoning in the area is Agricultural (A-1) and Conservation (C-1) because of its location within George Washington National Forest. McCullough’s property is about half a mile west of the Crabtree Falls trailhead and is bordered by the Tye River and Joe Creek. McCullough proposes to construct two platforms for tent camping along an existing logging trail.

McCullough told the board he intends to provide guided fishing, yoga, hiking and “forest bathing” experiences to registered visitors.

“We look forward to partner with local residents and businesses to provide some of these unique experiences,” his permit application reads. McCullough wrote he intends to bring “existing local guides, instructors, artisans, and more for small, intimate outdoor experiences that anyone living in or visiting the county could enjoy.”

West District representative Mike Harman asked McCullough what he meant by forest bathing.

“Are we talking about swimming?” East District representative Charles Amante also asked.

McCullough explained forest bathing, forest therapy, or shinrin-yoku is a guided forest immersion experience originating in Japan. Participants are invited to experience nature without distractions.

Central District representative Robin Hauschner expressed concern about visitors depleting local trout species. McCullough responded the fishing guide he intends to partner with will only practice and allow catch-and-release fishing.

The board voted unanimously to recommend approval of the special use permit with the condition that only two tent sites be permitted.

Also at the meeting, Taylor Smack, owner of Blue Mountain Barrel House, spoke on behalf of his two trailer-billboards along U.S. 29 in Colleen.

Smack said his business started renting a lot owned by Mary Kim Cangialosi — located between the old BP gas station and Colleen Drive-in — about a year ago. Blue Mountain Barrel House has parked two trailers facing north and south along U.S. 29 with vinyl signs advertising the location of their farm brewery and restaurant on Cooperative Way.

According to Bishop, Blue Mountain Barrel House is required to secure a permit from Virginia Department of Transportation and the county to keep the advertisements.

Smack said of his advertising on wheels: “we kind of thought it was a handy little loophole,” through VDOT restrictions. He added VDOT indicated to him they would issue a permit if the county first issues a special use permit, which Bishop confirmed.

Smack clarified the billboards are not intended to be permanent. He said his business hasn’t been drawing in much of the heavy traffic along U.S. 29 because of its out-of-the-way location.

“People don’t see it as a tourist spot and we’re trying to change that.” Smack told the board.

Harman weighed in: “Most of us have been to your place and it’s kind of hidden back in a beautiful setting and hopefully people will notice where it is.”

The commission voted to recommend approval of the special use permit, which Bishop pointed out can only be used for Blue Mountain Barrel House’s advertising on the property. The board of supervisors will consider the permit application at its regular June meeting.

