Commission recommends approval of proposed mobile home park

After lengthy discussion and debate, the Nelson County Planning Commission recommended approval for a mobile home park development at its Feb. 23 meeting.

The proposed location of the park is a 204-acre lot behind Ridgecrest Baptist Church along U.S. 29, adjacent to four single-family homes. The property is located in an area designated for agricultural use.

Applicant Justin Shimp of Afton presented his plan for a development to include 51 mobile homes accessed by a new entrance along U.S. 29. Shimp said the development would occupy only 10 of the total 204 acres, and he intends to preserve 35 acres of open space for tenants’ use.

“One of the things I always look for is opportunities to create affordable housing,” Shimp said.

He presented census data demonstrating that median household incomes have decreased in the Lovingston area while housing values have increased across the whole county.

“Folks who don’t have the income for purchasing an expensive single-family house need an option,” Shimp added.

He said tenants will have individual “green space” around their homes and access to Muddy Creek, which bisects the property.

Shimp said his development would also follow a “residence investor community model.” He said he intends to purchase some units to rent but also invite residents to move in their own units, new or used, and rent the land from him for approximately $400 per month.

Shimp explained with his model, residents can purchase a share of land and own the rights to their space, rather than paying rent. When the tenant moves on later, they can sell their land and profit from its appreciation.

“So the person who has the mobile home actually has the opportunity to gain the appreciation of dirt that’s usually reserved for the investor,” Shimp said.

He said this model would both create a more permanent affordable housing option in the community and encourage tenants’ to maintain their properties because they have a stake in its value.

Shimp added the community would only be visible from the back of Ridgecrest Baptist and the small-scale nature of the development would leave most of the land untouched and therefore retain the property’s rural integrity.

During a public hearing on the proposal, Patty Fanelli of Stagebridge Road, which runs parallel to U.S. 29 on the Ridgecrest Baptist side, spoke on behalf of three of her neighbors.

She expressed concern over expending the area’s aquifer, preservation of wetlands on the property, unleashed pets and the development bringing down neighboring property values.

“Mainly we’re concerned about the effect on the area and keeping it decent and not letting it turn into some of these things we see on the side of the road that are a blight on the community.”

Shimp told the board the units would draw from a series of wells that would not affect properties across Muddy Creek. He added he does not plan to develop further into the wetlands and the remainder of the acreage is not suitable for development. Shimp said there would be rules and standards for tenants to abide by that would be enforced.

West District representative Michael Harman said he shared Shimp’s concern about affordable rental housing but questioned the intended location.

“I don’t think it fits in our current comprehensive plan,” Harman said.

New Central District representative Robin Hauschner, sitting at his first planning commission meeting, expressed support for the project given the county’s “dire need for low income housing.”

North District representative Phillipa Proulx said the number of units was large by Nelson County standards and conflicted with the property’s current zoning, which discourages large scale development.

“The comprehensive plan is an important guide and we can’t ignore it,” Proulx said.

All members, except for Proulx, voted to recommend approval of the project. The board of supervisors will discuss the proposal and hold a public hearing at its March 8 meeting.

